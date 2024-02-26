French Montana Serves Up Fifth And Final Chapter Of The 'Mac & Cheese' Mixtape Series With Lil Wayne, Kanye West, Lil Baby, Rick Ross, Westside Gunn & More

3x Grammy-nominated, Diamond-certified recording artist, humanitarian, and entrepreneur French Montana unveils the fifth and final chapter of the iconic Mac & Cheese mixtape series with an all-star lineup.

The new Mac & Cheese 5 follows his recent hit collaboration "Okay" featuring Lil Baby, which served as the first offering from the project and sets the tone for the rest of the mixtape. With over a decade since the first Mac & Cheese was released, this latest 21-track effort sees Montana recruiting some of the top names in the industry to round out the series and what it meant for the culture since inception.

Each week, Montana's been revealing a new artist on the project via social media on the front of a Mac & Cheese box to build the anticipation. The dynamic mixtape includes standout collaborations like "Splash Brothers” featuring Lil Wayne and Rick Ross, a nod to two of the best NBA All-Star guards on Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, showcasing the genre-defying power of Montana at the intersection of music and sports. Other notable tracks include “Stand United” featuring Kanye West, “Money Ain't A Thing” featuring Lil Durk and “Too Fun,” a collaboration with Brooklyn group 41, who are currently dominating the New York drill scene.

The project further unfolds with the track "Goals," featuring the soulful contributions of Jeremih. Beyond these high-profile collaborations and more, this offering highlights a new era of diverse sound for the Moroccan-born Bronx artist as he ventures into several solo tracks, solidifying “Mac & Cheese 5" as a must-listen project that promises an unparalleled musical experience for fans and newcomers alike.

In the wake off his chart-topping collaborations "Another One of Me" from Diddy's The Love Album: Off the Grid featuring The Weeknd and 21 Savage, summer singles like “I Can't Lie,” “Good Summer” and "Wish U Well" featuring Swae Lee, Montana continues to assert his prominence and leading footprint in music.

His album released last January, Coke Boys 6: Money Heist Edition, featured a handful of Montana's versatile label artists and debuted at #1 on the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop/Rap charts. Beyond the music, last year Montana's humanitarian efforts extended to projects like his 500 canoe giveback initiative in Makoko, Nigeria alongside the “Wish U Well” release, and hurricane relief in his home of Morocco through a collaboration with Global Citizen.

The star also released a heartfelt documentary that served as a love letter to his mother, FOR KHADIJA, which premiered at the Beacon Theatre during the esteemed Tribeca Film Festival. As 2024 begins, Montana shows no signs of slowing down. With Mac & Cheese 5 already making waves, it's clear that he is poised for another groundbreaking year.

About French Montana

Moroccan-born, Bronx-raised rapper, French Montana, is a 3x Grammy Award-nominated, Diamond-certified rapper, humanitarian influencer, and philanthropist, actively fighting for global healthcare efforts in Uganda as GLOBAL CITIZEN's first-ever rap ambassador.

Some artists blur genres, but French Montana blurs borders. His inimitable fusion of classic East Coast rhymes, wavy pop swagger, and international ambition elevated him to the forefront of the game on a global scale.

Over the years, French has built an indie empire with his Cocaine City imprint. Only speaking Arabic and French at a young age, his family immigrated to New York where he learned English and the language of hip-hop became a catalyst for him. He quickly embraced the culture, became enthralled with it, and began releasing the Cocaine City series of DVDs in 2002. Montana released his platinum-certified debut studio album Excuse My French in 2013, which peaked at #1 on the Hip Hop and R&B album charts.

His second studio album, Jungle Rules, in 2017 peaked at number 3 on the Billboard charts and also received platinum certification. 10x platinum and Diamond certified record “Unforgettable” (Featuring Swae Lee) was the lead single of this album sparking an international dance challenge, which led French to partner with Mama Hope and Global Citizen to improve one of their hospitals in Uganda.

About gamma.

gamma., founded by CEO Larry Jackson and President Ike Youssef, is a modern media and technology enterprise created to revolutionize the way artists create, distribute, and monetize their content and brand. Announced gamma. repertoire includes a long-term agreement with entertainment icon Snoop Dogg for exclusive rights to market and distribute the iconic Death Row Records catalog including new music from Snoop Dogg and R&B rising star October London; mega, a joint venture with multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning superstar Usher & industry pioneer L.A. Reid; a global partnership with 3x Grammy-nominated, Diamond-certified recording artist French Montana; music from rap's new queen Sexyy Red through a partnership with Open Shift; a new multi-media project from multi-platinum artist/entrepreneur Russ; and a partnership with multi platinum iconic rapper and mogul Rick Ross' Maybach Music Group. Digital distributor Vydia, is a wholly-owned division of gamma.