French II & Bastian Benjamin Team Up For New EP

Working in the studio, Bastiaan crafts dark soundscapes using modular synthesis.

Aug. 30, 2023

Dutch artists Bastian Benjamin and French II collaborate on the "End of Line EP," blending solo and joint tracks to explore post-dubstep landscapes with meticulous attention to detail. Bastiaan's experimental sound draws from electronica, broken beat and dubstep, while Frank shares a similar passion for bass and UK-centric sounds.

The pair connected on social media, driven not only by a shared musical vision but also a deep personal bond that fostered trust and understanding.

Working in the studio, Bastiaan crafts dark soundscapes using modular synthesis, while Frank excels at sound design and arrangement and knows exactly what to keep and what to eject from the mix. The EP showcases their sonic synergy, blurring the lines between solo and collaborative tracks. 'Uncharted Territory' opens with dark, menacing low ends and lurching drum loops under tribal percussion.

'Grooverider' is a jumble of drums backlit by an uneasy synth glow. 'Manuscript' is a twisted stepper with mysterious synth leads and there's deep techno throb to 'Sleeper Cell' and broken beat brilliance in 'Hive' that keeps you on the move. The title track is a high-octane and moody mix of prickly loops and drilling bass while closer 'Pain And Pleasure' is a rhythmically punishing closer that cannot fail to sweep you up.

Despite the title, Bastian Benjamin & French II's End of Line EP sounds very much like the start of something special from two innovative Dutch talents.



