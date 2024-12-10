Free Throw to Celebrate 10 Years of 'Those Days Are Gone' with New Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Nashville emo quintet Free Throw has announced a special upcoming headline tour to celebrate ten years of their album ‘Those Days Are Gone’, performing the record in full alongside fan favorites from their five-album catalog – melding these timeless songs with the band’s reputation for delivering raucous sing - along live shows. The tour kicks off on Friday, March 28 in Austin, TX with support from highly regarded up-and-coming bands Ben Quad and Harrison Gordon. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, December 13 at 10AM local time.

The emotional resonance of songs like “Two Beers In,” loud/soft dynamism of “Hey Ken, Someone Methodically Mushed the Donuts” and riff - ready “Pallet Town” painted a portrait of the uncertainty and growing pains of life in your 20s: a veritable Groundhog Day of bad luck, bad love, and bad habits, set atop a bed of inventive rhythms, Midwestern - inspired guitar lines, ambient instrumentation and tightly wound catharsis

It’s this unfiltered honesty, surveying the wreckage of a failed relationship with a yearning to turn back the clock to kinder, more carefree years, that helped Free Throw – Cory Castro (vocals/guitar), Larry Warner (guitar), Jake Hughes (guitar/vocals), Justin Castro (bass) and Zach Hall (drums/vocals) – immediately connect with a new generation of listeners, rolling into a swelling wave of modern emo that’s spawned tens of millions of Spotify and Apple Music streams and gigs the world over.

On February 15, Free Throw will perform the album in full Microwave and Prawn who are also celebrating ten years of ‘Stovall’ and ‘Kingfisher’ and will perform those albums in their entirety, respectively.

“We didn't quite know Those Days Are Gone was going to be as special as a lot of people consider it today, but we thought that we had something really good,” says Castro. There’s been so much that’s happened since we made the record, but in some ways, it still kind of feels like yesterday.”

Free Throw - 10 Years of ‘Those Days Are Gone’ Tour Dates

Tickets on sale Friday, December 13 at 10am local time

February 15 - Atlanta, GA - The Tabernacle (with Microwave and Prawn)

w/Ben Quad and Harrison Gordon

March 28 - Austin, TX - Mohawk

March 29 - Dallas, TX - South Side Music Hall

March 31 - Phoenix, AZ - The Nile Theatre

April 2 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar

April 3 - Los Angeles, CA - Echoplex

April 4 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

April 5 - Berkeley, CA - 924 Gilman

April 7 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell

April 9 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

April 11 - Chicago, IL - Metro

April 12 - Lansing, MI - Grewal Hall

April 13 - Toronto, ON - The Axis Club

April 14 - Cleveland, OH - Globe Iron

April 16 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

April 17 - Boston, MA - Royale

April 18 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

April 19 - Washington, DC - Black Cat

April 21 - Carborro, NC - Cat’s Cradle

April 23 - Orlando, FL - The Abbey

April 24 - Columbia, SC - New Brookland Tavern

April 25 - Asheville, NC - Grey Eagle Hall

April 26 - Nashville, TN - Basement East

Comments