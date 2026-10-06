Frank Black to Release TEENAGER OF THE YEAR – LIVE LP

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Demon Records will release a live version of 'Teenager Of The Year,' the second album released by Frank Black, on 27 November 2026.

Released exclusively for Record Store Day Black Friday 2026, 'Teenager Of The Year – Live' will be available at participating stores as a 3LP set pressed on gold, green and red vinyl, as well as a 2CD edition.

“In 2025 I toured with my 1994 band, the same group who were the principal players on a record called TEENAGER OF THE YEAR. This record documents that tour, which was a kind of 30 year birthday for the original double LP. Each of the 22 tracks are, to my mind, quite different from each other; but I think rather than a lack of cohesiveness, they are joined beautifully in a crown of royalty, each retaining its individual charm while contributing to a sum that is greater, almost perfect, like 10 toes and 10 fingers and also an extra finger. Teenager Of The Year was the only award I've ever received (back in high school), and you can smell that teen spirit resurrection on TOTY, and I hope 30 years later some of that funk remains.” - Frank Black, September, 2026, Los Angeles

The album originally released in 1994 is often described as 'The best album the Pixies never made', Teenager Of The Year is captured here in a live performance recorded during Frank Black and his band's 2025 30th anniversary tour, which saw them perform the album across the USA and Europe. The tour culminated in a show at the London Palladium, which was recorded for this release.

Teenager Of The Year - Live features the album performed in full and in sequence, bookended by five live cuts from Frank Black's self-titled 1993 debut solo album.

The set includes live versions of some of Frank Black's solo tracks, including 'Headache', 'Calistan' and 'Speedy Marie', alongside 'Los Angeles' and 'I Heard Ramona Sing'.

Pressed as a 3LP set on gold, green and red vinyl, and 2CD, Teenager Of The Year – Live is out November 27, 2026.

Tracklist (LP)

LP1, Side One: Czar

LP1, Side One: Ten Percenter

LP1, Side One: Whatever Happened to Pong?

LP1, Side One: Thalassocracy

LP1, Side One: (I Want to Live on an) Abstract Plain

LP1, Side Two: Calistan

LP1, Side Two: The Vanishing Spies

LP1, Side Two: Speedy Marie

LP1, Side Two: Headache

LP2, Side Three: Sir Rockaby

LP2, Side Three: Freedom Rock

LP2, Side Three: Two Reelers

LP2, Side Three: Fiddle Riddle

LP2, Side Four: Olé Mulholland

LP2, Side Four: Fazer Eyes

LP2, Side Four: I Could Stay Here Forever

LP2, Side Four: The Hostess with the Mostest

LP2, Side Four: Superabound

LP3, Side Five: Big Red

LP3, Side Five: Space is Gonna do me Good

LP3, Side Five: White Noise Maker

LP3, Side Five: Pure Denizen of the Citizens Band

LP3, Side Five: Bad, Wicked World

LP3, Side Five: Pie in the Sky

LP3, Side Six: Los Angeles

LP3, Side Six: Everytime I Go Around Here

LP3, Side Six: I Heard Ramona Sing

Cat no: DEMREC1374

Barcode: 5014797914094

Tracklist (CD)

CD1: 1. Czar

CD1: 2. Ten Percenter

CD1: 3. Whatever Happened to Pong?

CD1: 4. Thalassocracy

CD1: 5. (I Want to Live on an) Abstract Plain

CD1: 6. Calistan

CD1: 7. The Vanishing Spies

CD1: 8. Speedy Marie

CD1: 9. Headache

CD1: 10. Sir Rockaby

CD1: 11. Freedom Rock

CD1: 12. Two Reelers

CD1: 13. Fiddle Riddle

CD2: 1. Olé Mulholland

CD2: 2. Fazer Eyes

CD2: 3. I Could Stay Here Forever

CD2: 4. The Hostess with the Mostest

CD2: 5. Superabound

CD2: 6. Big Red

CD2: 7. Space is Gonna do me Good

CD2: 8. White Noise Maker

CD2: 9. Pure Denizen of the Citizens Band

CD2: 10. Bad, Wicked World

CD2: 11. Pie in the Sky

CD2: 12. Los Angeles

CD2: 13. Everytime I Go Around Here

CD2: 14. I Heard Ramona Sing

Cat no: EDSL0273

Barcode: 740155747336

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