Frank Black to Release TEENAGER OF THE YEAR – LIVE LP
The live recording captures the album performed in full during Frank Black's 2025 tour, including tracks from his 1993 solo debut.
Demon Records will release a live version of 'Teenager Of The Year,' the second album released by Frank Black, on 27 November 2026.
Released exclusively for Record Store Day Black Friday 2026, 'Teenager Of The Year – Live' will be available at participating stores as a 3LP set pressed on gold, green and red vinyl, as well as a 2CD edition.
“In 2025 I toured with my 1994 band, the same group who were the principal players on a record called TEENAGER OF THE YEAR. This record documents that tour, which was a kind of 30 year birthday for the original double LP. Each of the 22 tracks are, to my mind, quite different from each other; but I think rather than a lack of cohesiveness, they are joined beautifully in a crown of royalty, each retaining its individual charm while contributing to a sum that is greater, almost perfect, like 10 toes and 10 fingers and also an extra finger. Teenager Of The Year was the only award I've ever received (back in high school), and you can smell that teen spirit resurrection on TOTY, and I hope 30 years later some of that funk remains.” - Frank Black, September, 2026, Los Angeles
The album originally released in 1994 is often described as 'The best album the Pixies never made', Teenager Of The Year is captured here in a live performance recorded during Frank Black and his band's 2025 30th anniversary tour, which saw them perform the album across the USA and Europe. The tour culminated in a show at the London Palladium, which was recorded for this release.
Teenager Of The Year - Live features the album performed in full and in sequence, bookended by five live cuts from Frank Black's self-titled 1993 debut solo album.
The set includes live versions of some of Frank Black's solo tracks, including 'Headache', 'Calistan' and 'Speedy Marie', alongside 'Los Angeles' and 'I Heard Ramona Sing'.
Pressed as a 3LP set on gold, green and red vinyl, and 2CD, Teenager Of The Year – Live is out November 27, 2026.
Tracklist (LP)
LP1, Side One: Czar
LP1, Side One: Ten Percenter
LP1, Side One: Whatever Happened to Pong?
LP1, Side One: Thalassocracy
LP1, Side One: (I Want to Live on an) Abstract Plain
LP1, Side Two: Calistan
LP1, Side Two: The Vanishing Spies
LP1, Side Two: Speedy Marie
LP1, Side Two: Headache
LP2, Side Three: Sir Rockaby
LP2, Side Three: Freedom Rock
LP2, Side Three: Two Reelers
LP2, Side Three: Fiddle Riddle
LP2, Side Four: Olé Mulholland
LP2, Side Four: Fazer Eyes
LP2, Side Four: I Could Stay Here Forever
LP2, Side Four: The Hostess with the Mostest
LP2, Side Four: Superabound
LP3, Side Five: Big Red
LP3, Side Five: Space is Gonna do me Good
LP3, Side Five: White Noise Maker
LP3, Side Five: Pure Denizen of the Citizens Band
LP3, Side Five: Bad, Wicked World
LP3, Side Five: Pie in the Sky
LP3, Side Six: Los Angeles
LP3, Side Six: Everytime I Go Around Here
LP3, Side Six: I Heard Ramona Sing
Cat no: DEMREC1374
Barcode: 5014797914094
Tracklist (CD)
CD1: 1. Czar
CD1: 2. Ten Percenter
CD1: 3. Whatever Happened to Pong?
CD1: 4. Thalassocracy
CD1: 5. (I Want to Live on an) Abstract Plain
CD1: 6. Calistan
CD1: 7. The Vanishing Spies
CD1: 8. Speedy Marie
CD1: 9. Headache
CD1: 10. Sir Rockaby
CD1: 11. Freedom Rock
CD1: 12. Two Reelers
CD1: 13. Fiddle Riddle
CD2: 1. Olé Mulholland
CD2: 2. Fazer Eyes
CD2: 3. I Could Stay Here Forever
CD2: 4. The Hostess with the Mostest
CD2: 5. Superabound
CD2: 6. Big Red
CD2: 7. Space is Gonna do me Good
CD2: 8. White Noise Maker
CD2: 9. Pure Denizen of the Citizens Band
CD2: 10. Bad, Wicked World
CD2: 11. Pie in the Sky
CD2: 12. Los Angeles
CD2: 13. Everytime I Go Around Here
CD2: 14. I Heard Ramona Sing
Cat no: EDSL0273
Barcode: 740155747336
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