William H. Michael to Release JAZZ DESTROYER LP on Big Neck Records

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William H. Michael is preparing to release a new album titled JAZZ DESTROYER through Big Neck Records, with a single from the project now shared ahead of the full release.

Songwriter and multi-instrumentalist William H. Michael (known more informally as BillMike) announces a new release in conjunction with Big Neck Records, one of America's most respected lighthouses of independent music. The new release, a nine song EP entitled Jazz Destroyer, shows once again the range that has been prevalent in past releases from this Cleveland Ohio native.

Known as much for his collaborations as his own songwriting, BillMike has had long working relationships with such luminaries as Bill Fox (the Mice) and Emmett O'Connor (Archie & the Bunkers, Jaguar 777) along with past bands such as Forgotten Souls of Antiquity and MK Ultras. However, in digging into both his back catalog and this new album, its quickly apparently that Michael is no slouch in his own right. While past solo releases have ventured into garage pop (Modern Sounds…), honky tonk (Shadows in the Dark) or a combination of the two (anonymous) Jazz Destroyer stays the course on a straight line of rock and roll. Moving between punk and a kind of Pixies-ish dirge, Jazz Destroyer is mixture of high octane rock and roll and slow burning late-80s underground. The new arrives arrives August 7th from Big Neck Records.

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