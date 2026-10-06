Francisca Valenzuela to Bring MALDITA to National Sawdust Nov 4
The Latin GRAMMY nominee will showcase her vulnerable and energetic new project at the Brooklyn venue.
Following the release of her new album, MALDITA, this summer, Chilean singer-songwriter and Latin GRAMMY nominee Francisca Valenzuela is bringing the project on the road. After wrapping a sold out run of shows in Chile, this tour will mark her first headline tour in the United States.
Last month, Valenzuela was nominated for Best Alternative Song for 'BUGAMBILIA' at the Latin GRAMMY Awards taking place in Las Vegas on November 12.
Ahead of the ceremony, Francisca Valenzuela will be bringing her U.S. tour to Brooklyn, NY at National Sawdust on November 4.
MALDITA is an unapologetically vulnerable, stylish, energetic, dark, moody, and elegant catharsis. More than an album, it is a cultural conversation that transcends language and borders — connecting all those who have felt inadequate, misunderstood, alone, or broken, and who have crumbled under pressure and spiraled into the darkness. The album shatters the fantasy of the performative, patriarchal, one-sided story of motherhood.
Recorded in her home studio in Santiago de Chile, Valenzuela made the album 'to understand and connect with the process - the fact that I am learning how to be a mother and learning how to still be me. All at the same time, all for the first time,' a struggle that most first-time mothers can relate to.
Event Details
Wednesday, November 4
Francisca Valenzuela @ National Sawdust
80 N 6th St, Brooklyn, NY 11249
About Francisca Valenzuela
Francisca Valenzuela is a renowned Chilean singer-songwriter, pianist, and activist. Her work is defined by the creation of raw, confessional pieces, which have positioned her as a unique and disruptive voice within the Latin American music industry. To date, she has received four Latin GRAMMY nominations and has built a career marked by creative independence and purpose.
Through her music, Francisca explores a wide range of themes, consistently offering honest, direct, and vulnerable perspectives. Through her lyrics and powerful live performances, she connects deeply with audiences by expressing her inner world and addressing personal topics—often considered taboo—that resonate on a universal level, all within a piano-driven alternative pop aesthetic.
Photo Credit: Francisco Finat
Photo Credit: Francisco Finat
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