Forest to Release Debut Album SWAN DIVE, Tour with Ivri This Fall

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Los Angeles artist Forest has released her debut album, Swan Dive, via AWAL. Swan Dive arrives as Forest's most fully realized work to date, expanding the alt-rock foundation of her earlier releases into something sonically larger and more fluid. Across the ten-track record, walls of distorted guitars collide with electronic textures, industrial undercurrents, and moments of startling pop clarity. Her new music is intimate but overwhelming, capable of shifting from whispered confession to emotional freefall in the span of a few measures.

'Swan Dive is my catharsis,' Forest explains. 'It's a real exploration into where I want my sound to go, and I'm so elated that it's finally put into the world.'

2026 saw Forest releasing a steady stream of new music, continuously previewing the sonic shift of Swan Dive. In August, 'Divine Machine' was released, which is a song that she describes, 'is about feeling tied to a person, and no matter what you do, you feel as if you'll always be connected.' Earlier this summer, along with the album announcement, Forest shared 'Anchor,' which ponders the burden of time over emo-tinged breakdowns. In May, 'Lay With Me' thrashed forward with intense drums and chugging riffs that underscored sweet but powerful vocals. Pleading for simple intimacy, Forest opens up over wiry guitars that descend into disarray.

'Whore and Savior' arrived earlier this spring. After previewing the new single across her socials, fans and strangers alike were instantly hooked. Pummeling guitars charge forth from the start, building a strong layer of fuzz for Forest's vocals to hold onto. Contemplating ideas of young love as one crosses the bridge from naivety to maturity, the track explores the push and pull between desire and innocence, cementing Forest as a rising star in the process.

'Prosthetic Stars' kicked off a wild year, armed with stadium-ready riffs and brightly toned synths, which soar lightly beneath Forest's powerful vocals, creating a sense of emotional gravity that swells rather than explodes. Filled with desire and discomfort, drums anchor the melodically boisterous song, keeping in time with the urgency of the moment.

Known for her unforgettable performances, Forest has shared the stage with bands like Starcrawler, Chokecherry, Empty Shell Casing, and more. To kick off 2026, she played the sold-out emo revival festival BurnDown in Santa Ana, CA. Throughout this spring, Forest has brought her new music to the stage with an expansive North American tour with Clarion. Nonstop touring continues this fall when she supports ivri across the West Coast.

Forest Live 2026

SEPTEMBER 27 - Sacramento, CA @ Café Colonial

28 - Portland, OR @ Holocene #

29 - Vancouver, @ Biltmore Cabaret #

30 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza #

OCTOBER 5 - Santa Ana @ Constellation Room #

6 - Los Angeles @ Echoplex #

7 - Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge #

# - w/ ivri

Tracklist

Vulture

Anchor

Prosthetic Stars

Breathe Out

Hot One

Juliet

Lay With Me

Divine Machine

Whatever You Want

Whore & Savior

About Forest

Forest's debut album Swan Dive began, unexpectedly, in a hotel bathroom. Two years ago, while trapped in a hotel room with her family, the Los Angeles-based songwriter found herself staring at a framed photograph of a swan hanging behind the toilet. The image lodged itself somewhere in her subconscious. Over time, it accumulated meaning: the doomed romance of Swan Lake, the lifelong pair bonds swans are known for, and an old internet myth that claims a swan will plummet to its death after losing its mate. Whether true or not, Forest was captivated by the idea. It felt dramatic, beautiful, lonely, and a little absurd—all qualities that would eventually define Swan Dive.

Though the album doesn't follow a single narrative, its songs orbit many of the same questions. What parts of ourselves belong to us, and what parts are shaped by the people who see us? How do we carry old relationships long after they've ended? What does it mean to leave home, reinvent yourself, and discover that your past has followed you anyway?

Those questions surface throughout the record in different forms. On 'Vulture,' one of the album's emotional centerpieces, Forest wrestles with dissociation and with being perceived, particularly as a woman. Elsewhere, 'Anchor' examines the feeling of becoming tangled in memories you can't escape. At the same time, 'Breathe Out' transforms the loneliness of arriving in Los Angeles into a quiet act of self-preservation. 'Prosthetic Stars' captures the aftermath of distraction and self-destruction, looking back on fleeting relationships and empty pursuits with clear eyes. Even the album's love songs carry an uneasy tension, balancing tenderness against distance, devotion against resentment.

The push and pull between opposing forces runs throughout the record. Forest explores the contradictions that have followed her into adulthood: softness and anger, intimacy and isolation, purity and sexuality, longing and independence. Nowhere is that more apparent than on 'Whore & Savior,' a song inspired by a misheard phrase during a tour stop in New York that became a meditation on first love, memory, and the impossible expectations placed on women. Looking back on adolescence, Forest recalls a period of life spent caught between extremes, trying to become everything at once.

The album was recorded almost entirely in producer Aaron Liebman's backyard garage studio, a deliberately DIY process that mirrors Forest's artistic instincts. In contrast to her previous recordings, which were tracked live with minimal post-production, Swan Dive embraces experimentation. Electronic sounds weave through live instrumentation, processed textures blur into organic riffs, and carefully layered arrangements create a world that feels dreamlike without losing its humanity.

Influences from artists like The Smashing Pumpkins, Deftones, Snake River Conspiracy, and Elliott Smith linger in the album's DNA, but Forest's goal was never imitation. Instead, she was searching for a language that felt uniquely her own.

That search is central to Swan Dive. More than a statement of intent, the album documents an artist in the process of becoming. Across its ten songs, Forest confronts loneliness, desire, grief, memory, and self-perception without pretending to have figured it all out. As its title suggests, Swan Dive is less concerned with safe landings than with the leap itself—the terrifying, exhilarating moment of surrender before you know where you'll end up.

Photo Credit: E. Martinez [Download Hi-Res]



Photo Credit: E. Martinez [Download Hi-Res]

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you. Add as a preferred source

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 36 Days 14 Hrs 18 Min 07 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me