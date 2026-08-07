Forest Releases Divine Machine Single Ahead of IVRI Tour Sept 28

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Los Angeles artist Forest released a new single, DIVINE MACHINE, on August 7, 2026, offering another preview of her debut album SWAN DIVE, due September 25, 2026 via AWAL. The song pairs wispy and heavy vocal and guitar textures with electronic glitches and a steady drumbeat to depict what Forest describes as an inescapable, intangible connection to another person. Forest is set to support ivri on tour this fall, with dates beginning September 28 in Portland, OR.

About the release, Forest explains, 'This song is about feeling tied to a person, and no matter what you do, you feel as if you'll always be connected. It deals with a very real feeling of not wanting a connection, but always feeling it in the back of your head. I love the idea of being bonded to someone spiritually, and I wanted to express that push and pull throughout the record. The chorus' 'I know that he'll always be there waiting for me' isn't a physical statement, but intended to express how you can be waiting for something that might not ever come back.'

Swan Dive arrives as Forest's most fully realized work to date, expanding the alt-rock foundation of her earlier releases into something sonically larger and more fluid. Across the ten-track record, walls of distorted guitars collide with electronic textures, industrial undercurrents, and moments of startling pop clarity. Her new music is intimate but overwhelming, capable of shifting from whispered confession to emotional freefall in the span of a few measures.

Earlier this summer, along with the album announcement, Forest shared 'Anchor,' which ponders the burden of time over emo-tinged breakdowns. In May, 'Lay With Me' thrashed forward with intense drums and chugging riffs that underscored sweet but powerful vocals. Pleading for simple intimacy, Forest opens up over wiry guitars that descend into disarray.

'Whore and Savior' arrived earlier this spring. After previewing the new single across her socials, fans and strangers alike were instantly hooked. Pummeling guitars charge forth from the start, building a strong layer of fuzz for Forest's vocals to hold onto. Contemplating ideas of young love as one crosses the bridge from naivety to maturity, the track explores the push and pull between desire and innocence, cementing Forest as a rising star in the process.

'Prosthetic Stars' kicked off a wild year, armed with stadium-ready riffs and brightly toned synths, which soar lightly beneath Forest's powerful vocals, creating a sense of emotional gravity that swells rather than explodes. Filled with desire and discomfort, drums anchor the melodically boisterous song, keeping in time with the urgency of the moment.

Known for her unforgettable performances, Forest has shared the stage with bands like Starcrawler, Chokecherry, Empty Shell Casing, and more. To kick off 2026, she played the sold-out emo revival festival BurnDown in Santa Ana, CA. Throughout this spring, Forest has brought her new music to the stage with an expansive North American tour with Clarion. Nonstop touring continues this fall when she supports ivri across the West Coast.

Forest Live 2026

September 27 - Sacramento, CA @ Café Colonial

September 28 - Portland, OR @ Holocene #

September 29 - Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret #

September 30 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza #

October 5 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room #

October 6 - Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex #

October 7 - Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge #

# - w/ ivri

Tracklist

Vulture

Anchor

Prosthetic Stars

Breathe Out

Hot One

Juliet

Lay With Me

Divine Machine

Whatever You Want

Whore & Savior

Forest's debut album Swan Dive began, unexpectedly, in a hotel bathroom. Two years ago, while trapped in a hotel room with her family, the Los Angeles-based songwriter found herself staring at a framed photograph of a swan hanging behind the toilet. The image lodged itself somewhere in her subconscious. Over time, it accumulated meaning: the doomed romance of Swan Lake, the lifelong pair bonds swans are known for, and an old internet myth that claims a swan will plummet to its death after losing its mate. Whether true or not, Forest was captivated by the idea. It felt dramatic, beautiful, lonely, and a little absurd—all qualities that would eventually define Swan Dive.

Though the album doesn't follow a single narrative, its songs orbit many of the same questions. What parts of ourselves belong to us, and what parts are shaped by the people who see us? How do we carry old relationships long after they've ended? What does it mean to leave home, reinvent yourself, and discover that your past has followed you anyway?

Those questions surface throughout the record in different forms. On 'Vulture,' one of the album's emotional centerpieces, Forest wrestles with dissociation and with being perceived, particularly as a woman. Elsewhere, 'Anchor' examines the feeling of becoming tangled in memories you can't escape. At the same time, 'Breathe Out' transforms the loneliness of arriving in Los Angeles into a quiet act of self-preservation. 'Prosthetic Stars' captures the aftermath of distraction and self-destruction, looking back on fleeting relationships and empty pursuits with clear eyes.

Even the album's love songs carry an uneasy tension, balancing tenderness against distance, devotion against resentment. The push and pull between opposing forces runs throughout the record. Forest explores the contradictions that have followed her into adulthood: softness and anger, intimacy and isolation, purity and sexuality, longing and independence. Nowhere is that more apparent than on 'Whore & Savior,' a song inspired by a misheard phrase during a tour stop in New York that became a meditation on first love, memory, and the impossible expectations placed on women. Looking back on adolescence, Forest recalls a period of life spent caught between extremes, trying to become everything at once.

The album was recorded almost entirely in producer Aaron Liebman's backyard garage studio, a deliberately DIY process that mirrors Forest's artistic instincts. In contrast to her previous recordings, which were tracked live with minimal post-production, Swan Dive embraces experimentation. Electronic sounds weave through live instrumentation, processed textures blur into organic riffs, and carefully layered arrangements create a world that feels dreamlike without losing its humanity. Influences from artists like The Smashing Pumpkins, Deftones, Snake River Conspiracy, and Elliott Smith linger in the album's DNA, but Forest's goal was never imitation. Instead, she was searching for a language that felt uniquely her own.

That search is central to Swan Dive. More than a statement of intent, the album documents an artist in the process of becoming. Across its ten songs, Forest confronts loneliness, desire, grief, memory, and self-perception without pretending to have figured it all out. As its title suggests, Swan Dive is less concerned with safe landings than with the leap itself—the terrifying, exhilarating moment of surrender before you know where you'll end up.

Forest has described DIVINE MACHINE as an exploration of feeling permanently tied to someone despite wanting to let go, with the song's chorus intended to convey waiting for something that may never return. SWAN DIVE marks the singer's full-length debut following a series of singles.

Photo Credit: Bella Villa @by.bellavilla [Download Hi-Res]



Photo Credit: Bella Villa @by.bellavilla [Download Hi-Res]

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