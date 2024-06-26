Forest Claudette Will Embark on '& Stone Between' North American Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Taking flight as a bold artist to watch in 2024, breakout non-binary alt-R&B singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Forest Claudette will embark on the “& Stone Between” North American tour this September.

Canvasing the country, Claudette touches down in the United States for the jaunt’s first gig on September 11 in Atlanta, GA, at The Masquerade: Purgatory, and performs in major markets such as New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles, and closes out the run on September 21 in San Francisco, CA at Popscene @ Brick & Mortar. Local and promoter presales begin June 27 at 10am local time, followed by general on-sale this Friday, June 28 at 10am local time. Tickets will be available HERE.

Most recently, Claudette shined on the single “Moonlight.” Beyond gaining traction on streaming platforms, it received critical acclaim. Billboard hailed it as “a poignant alt-R&B track” and included it among “R&B/Hip-Hop Fresh Picks of the Week,” while Rolling Stone named it on “Best New Music” as one of the “Songs You Need To Know.” Vibe promised, “This is just the beginning of what’s to come next from the budding international star.” Rated R&B touted it, going on to praise it as “contemplative.”

In July, Claudette opens up for Omar Apollo for a string of performances in Australia starting on July 15th at Festival Hall in their hometown, Melbourne. Dates below.

"Moonlight" is the first single from Claudette since the release of their four-track EP Jupiter, which featured tracks like “Kobe Beef” and “Big Wigs.” It was preceded by their stunning cover of the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ classic track “Can’t Stop” as well as their acclaimed Everything Was Green EP in the summer. That celebrated release included singles such as "Mess Around" featuring EARTHGANG, "Motor in the Sand," and "Two Years."

Before that, Claudette released The Year of February, their debut EP featuring celebrated singles like “Creaming Soda” and “Hologram,” in which Claudette wonders if they deserve stardom. Love and heartbreak were also front and center on The Year of February with gems like “Gone Without a Trace” and “Goodbye.”

Forrest Claudette Tour Dates

6/28 – Chapel Off Chapel – Melbourne

7/15 — Festival Hall — Melbourne

7/18 — Horden Pavilion — Sydney

7/19 — Fortitude Music Hall — Brisbane

& Stone Between Dates

9/11 — Atlanta, GA — The Masquerade: Purgatory

9/13 —Washington, DC — DC9

9/14 — Brooklyn, NY — Zone One

9/16 — Toronto, ON — The Drake

9/18 — Chicago, IL — Hideout

9/20 — Los Angeles, CA — Peppermint Club

9/21 — San Francisco, CA — Popscene @ Brick & Mortar

Photo Credit: Lissyelle Laricchia

Comments