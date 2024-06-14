Forest Claudette Drops New Anthem 'Moonlight'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Breakout non-binary alt-R&B singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Forest Claudette has released the soulful new single “Moonlight.” Replete with evocative, coming-of-age imagery and a deep groove, the track exemplifies the latest stage in Claudette’s musical evolution. It's accompanied by a striking and emotional video that examines identity.

“Ain’t no room when I was young, I was hooping, I was fitting right in,” they sing over guitar strumming and tropical percussion. By the stunning chorus, Claudette is ready to speak their truth: “I been thinking ‘bout moonlight, I been thinking ‘bout the boys in my life again / it’s not like me to be keeping quiet, no silence.” As ever, the Australian-American newcomer displays an innate ability to weave their personal journey into ear-teasing, undeniable melodies.

In the visual directed by Quinn Cavin, a mild-mannered Claudette sits before a TV and a Nintendo 64. On the screen, the artist does their thing in full hair, costume, and makeup: a vision of transformation and renewal. The plain-clothed Claudette watches, transfixed, as their alter ego exudes confidence and sex appeal. It’s fitting imagery for a one-of-a-kind creative coming into their own, musically and stylistically. Watch it HERE.

Regarding the inspiration behind the track, Claudette shares, "Four years ago, I saw the film Moonlight for the first time, and it changed my life. Afterward, I picked up my guitar, and this idea sort of poured out of me. I’d never felt like I had the space to hold that side of myself before, and even still, it's taken all this time to feel comfortable, safe, and secure enough to share it with the world. One of my many favorite things about this song is that my parents agreed to play strings on it. Being able to immortalize them on something so deeply personal feels like an incredibly loud stamp or mark of their acceptance and support of who I am. It’s such a special feeling. My mom said something after watching the music video for Moonlight, she said she felt like she could see me better, as if somehow I was revealed in a new light."

In July, Claudette opens up for Omar Apollo for a string of performances in Australia starting on July 15th at Festival Hall in Melbourne. Dates below.

"Moonlight" is the first single from Claudette since the release of their four-track EP Jupiter, which featured tracks like “Kobe Beef” and “Big Wigs.” It was preceded by their stunning cover of the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ classic track “Can’t Stop” as well as their acclaimed Everything Was Green EP in the summer. That celebrated release included singles such as "Mess Around" featuring EARTHGANG, "Motor in the Sand," and "Two Years."

Before that, Claudette released The Year of February, their debut EP featuring celebrated singles like “Creaming Soda” and “Hologram,” in which Claudette wonders if they deserve stardom. Love and heartbreak were also front and center on The Year of February with gems like “Gone Without a Trace” and “Goodbye.”

Now, with “Moonlight,” Claudette underlines their status as one of 2024's most exciting new artists, delivering a single that is as thought-provoking as it is infectious.

Forrest Claudette Tour Dates

June 28 – Chapel Off Chapel – Melbourne

July 15 — Festival Hall — Melbourne

July 18 — Horden Pavilion — Sydney

July 19 — Fortitude Music Hall — Brisbane

ABOUT FOREST CLAUDETTE:

Forest Claudette powers through life’s growing pains with diaristic songwriting, using their thoughtful take on alternative R&B to find oases in a troubling world. Claudette explores gender identity and sexuality, the joy and sacrifice of coming out, and life’s complexities—the asteroids and stones we encounter en route to our own outer space oasis. Music has long been a tool for self-discovery in Forest's life. They grew up in the Dandenong Ranges in Victoria, Australia, where they spent years trying to perfect their craft at high school. When triple j held an annual music contest for high school students, they submitted a song, which earned them an impromptu interview and a spin on the station. Soon after, Claudette landed a record deal. Their first single, 2022’s “Creaming Soda,” was spawned from the imposter syndrome they felt from entering the music industry so young. Themes of self-doubt and loss further molded their debut EP The Year of February. 2023’s Everything Was Green earned Claudette two ARIA awards, including Best Soul/R&B Release for their self-described “ethical fboy’s anthem,” “Mess Around” with EARTHGANG. As Claudette readies new music, they reflect on the progress they’ve made to get here. “Now, at the core, I want to be honest to my experiences and how I see the world,” they say. “I just know that I can, so I think I should.”

Photo Credit - Lissyelle Laricchia

