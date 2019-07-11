Flying Lotus' 'Flamagra' Tour Launches in August

Following the release of his sixth studio album Flamagra, Flying Lotus is gearing up to embark on his immersive 3D North American tour. Kicking off in Portland, OR, the tour will span across 34 dates in cities such as NYC, LA, Seattle, Chicago, and more.

Emerging from the sacrosanct tradition of his great aunt Alice Coltrane and her husband John, of Miles and Madlib, Dilla, DOOM and many other pall bearers of the Black American Soul tradition, Stephen Ellison aka Flying Lotus has constructed his own musical shrine. An astral afro-futurist masterpiece of deep soul, cosmic dust, and startling originality.

In the lead up, we saw the producer and filmmaker direct a video featuring the inimitable David Lynch, sit down with Zane Lowe on Apple Music Beats1 and star alongside Anderson .Paak in a musical-anime-short premiered on the adored Adult Swim's Toonami. All the while, monthly listeners on Spotify doubled, he celebrated his first charting single on Billboard.

FLAMAGRA NORTH AMERICAN TOUR

FRI 8/9-SUN 8/11 - SAN FRANCISCO, CA - Outside Lands

SAT 8/10 - PORTLAND, OR - Roseland

SUN 8/11 - SEATTLE, WA - Showbox Sodo

MON 8/12 - BOISE, ID - Knitting Factory

WED 8/14 - MISSOULA, MT - The Wilma

THU 8/15 - SALT LAKE CITY, UT - Union

FRI 8/16 - DENVER, CO - The Mission Ballroom

SAT 8/17 - TAOS, NM - Taos Vortex

SUN 8/18 - OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - Tower Theatre

TUE 8/20 - MINNEAPOLIS, MN - First Avenue

WED 8/21 - MADISON, WI - The Sylvee

SAT 8/24 - DETROIT, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

SUN 8/25 - TORONTO, ON - Danforth Music Hall

Mon 8/26 - MONTREAL, QC - Corona Theatre

TUE 8/27 - BOSTON, MA - House of Blues

THU 8/29 - PHILADELPHIA, PA - Franklin Music Hall

Fri 8/30 - BROOKLYN - Brooklyn Mirage

SAT 8/31 - NORTH ADAMS, MA - MASS MoCa

MON 9/02 - PITTSBURGH, PA - Stage AE

TUE 9/03 - COLUMBUS, OH - Express Live

WED 9/04 - NASHVILLE, TN - Marathon Music Works

THU 9/05 - CINCINNATI, OH - Madison Theater

FRI 9/06 - CHARLOTTE, NC - The Fillmore

SAT 9/07 - RICHMOND, VA - The National

TUE 9/10 - RALEIGH, NC - The Ritz

WED 9/11 - ATLANTA, GA - Variety Playhouse

THU 9/12 - NEW ORLEANS, LA - Joy Theater

FRI 9/13 - HOUSTON, TX - Warehouse Live

SAT 9/14 - AUSTIN, TX - Emo's

Sun 9/15 - DALLAS, TX - South Side Ballroom

WED 9/18 - PHOENIX, AZ - The Van Buren

THU 9/19 - SAN DIEGO, CA - House of Blues

Fri 9/20 - LOS ANGELES, CA - The Novo

OCT 11-13 - MORENO BEACH, CA - Desert Daze Festival





