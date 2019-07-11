Flying Lotus' 'Flamagra' Tour Launches in August
Following the release of his sixth studio album Flamagra, Flying Lotus is gearing up to embark on his immersive 3D North American tour. Kicking off in Portland, OR, the tour will span across 34 dates in cities such as NYC, LA, Seattle, Chicago, and more.
Emerging from the sacrosanct tradition of his great aunt Alice Coltrane and her husband John, of Miles and Madlib, Dilla, DOOM and many other pall bearers of the Black American Soul tradition, Stephen Ellison aka Flying Lotus has constructed his own musical shrine. An astral afro-futurist masterpiece of deep soul, cosmic dust, and startling originality.
In the lead up, we saw the producer and filmmaker direct a video featuring the inimitable David Lynch, sit down with Zane Lowe on Apple Music Beats1 and star alongside Anderson .Paak in a musical-anime-short premiered on the adored Adult Swim's Toonami. All the while, monthly listeners on Spotify doubled, he celebrated his first charting single on Billboard.
FLAMAGRA NORTH AMERICAN TOUR
FRI 8/9-SUN 8/11 - SAN FRANCISCO, CA - Outside Lands
SAT 8/10 - PORTLAND, OR - Roseland
SUN 8/11 - SEATTLE, WA - Showbox Sodo
MON 8/12 - BOISE, ID - Knitting Factory
WED 8/14 - MISSOULA, MT - The Wilma
THU 8/15 - SALT LAKE CITY, UT - Union
FRI 8/16 - DENVER, CO - The Mission Ballroom
SAT 8/17 - TAOS, NM - Taos Vortex
SUN 8/18 - OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - Tower Theatre
TUE 8/20 - MINNEAPOLIS, MN - First Avenue
WED 8/21 - MADISON, WI - The Sylvee
SAT 8/24 - DETROIT, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre
SUN 8/25 - TORONTO, ON - Danforth Music Hall
Mon 8/26 - MONTREAL, QC - Corona Theatre
TUE 8/27 - BOSTON, MA - House of Blues
THU 8/29 - PHILADELPHIA, PA - Franklin Music Hall
Fri 8/30 - BROOKLYN - Brooklyn Mirage
SAT 8/31 - NORTH ADAMS, MA - MASS MoCa
MON 9/02 - PITTSBURGH, PA - Stage AE
TUE 9/03 - COLUMBUS, OH - Express Live
WED 9/04 - NASHVILLE, TN - Marathon Music Works
THU 9/05 - CINCINNATI, OH - Madison Theater
FRI 9/06 - CHARLOTTE, NC - The Fillmore
SAT 9/07 - RICHMOND, VA - The National
TUE 9/10 - RALEIGH, NC - The Ritz
WED 9/11 - ATLANTA, GA - Variety Playhouse
THU 9/12 - NEW ORLEANS, LA - Joy Theater
FRI 9/13 - HOUSTON, TX - Warehouse Live
SAT 9/14 - AUSTIN, TX - Emo's
Sun 9/15 - DALLAS, TX - South Side Ballroom
WED 9/18 - PHOENIX, AZ - The Van Buren
THU 9/19 - SAN DIEGO, CA - House of Blues
Fri 9/20 - LOS ANGELES, CA - The Novo
OCT 11-13 - MORENO BEACH, CA - Desert Daze Festival