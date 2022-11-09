Flume Shares 'Slugger' Unheard Track From Debut Album
Flume's self-titled debut album turns 10 this year.
Flume, the self-titled debut album from Grammy-winning electronic music titan Flume, was released ten years ago today. Streamed over 1 billion times worldwide and certified Platinum in multiple territories, the album launched the now-iconic producer and his signature sound into the stratosphere in 2012.
To celebrate this milestone, Flume unveils a new track, "Slugger," today that's been sitting on various hard drives since around the time of the Flume sessions. Listen here.
Flume says, "Made this one in Paris, always loved this demo but it never quite made it onto an album. I figured now that it's 10 years since my first album was released it would be a good time to share. Hope you like it x"
Ten years on, Flume is now a global headliner with a Grammy Award for Best Dance/Electonic Album and a total of four Grammy Award nominations to his name. After sharing his 2016 sophomore LP Skin, Flume went on to sell over 300,000 tickets globally across a sold-out, 59-date world tour that year.
In 2019, Flume's acclaimed Hi This Is Flume mixtape earned him a second Best Dance/Electronic Album Grammy nom and he played lineup-topping sets at festivals worldwide including Lollapalooza, Osheaga, Outside Lands, Japan's Summersonic, Italy's C2C and more.
In May 2022, Flume shared his third studio album Palaces (featuring the hit single "Say Nothing" ft. MAY-A) to international praise, six ARIA Award nominations and a recent J Award nomination for Australian Album of the Year. Flume spent a majority of 2022 touring internationally, including a coveted main stage slot at Coachella that was the first festival set to be livestreamed in A.R. (augmented reality).
After a string of sold-out headline U.S. dates and festivals, Flume returns home to Australia to wrap up his world tour. Starting next week, Flume's live show takes him to Perth, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Hobart alongside special guests Toro Y Moi, Channel Tres, and Vera Blue, with appearances from MAY-A.
Listen to the new single here:
FLUME LIVE TOUR DATES
November 11 - Red Hill Auditorium - Perth, AUS*
November 16 - Riverstage - Brisbane, AUS
November 18 - The Dome at Sydney Showground - Sydney, AUS
November 24 - John Cain Arena - Melbourne, AUS
November 26 - Exhibition Park for Spilt Milk Festival - Canberra, AUS*
November 30 - Adelaide Entertainment Centre - Adelaide, AUS
December 2 - Regatta Grounds - Hobart, AUS
December 3 - Victoria Park for Spilt Milk Festival - Ballarat, AUS*
December 4 - Doug Jennings Park for Spilt Milk Festival - Gold Coast, AUS*
*sold out
