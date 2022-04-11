Flora Purim Releases New Version of '500 Miles High'

Flora Purim releases a hot new version of the jazz dance classic '500 Miles High' today from her new album If You Will, a last-minute addition to the recording in dedication to Chick Corea who passed away in February 2021.

Flora had the honour of working with Chick as one of the founding members of the Return To Forever band and this song was first recorded by them in October 1972 at IBC Studio in London shortly after several weeks of performing a residency at Ronnie Scott's. It was originally released in 1973 on the band's second album Light As A Feather.

The news of Chick's passing had a very painful impact on Flora and this great new version is a personal tribute to his enormous talent and the history they made together. Featuring Airto Moreira on percussion, Davi Sartori on electric piano, Thiago Duarte on bass and Endrigo Bettega on drums.

Listen to the new single here: