Flor Returns With New Single 'Play Along'

Hood River, OR alt-pop band flor has returned with a brand new single entitled "Play Along". The anthemic track is available to stream and download starting today. Watch an accompanying visual on the band's YouTube. "Play Along" marks the acclaimed group's first new music since 2020, and will appear on their forthcoming full length album, expected later this year on Fueled By Ramen.

Regarding the track, vocalist and guitarist Zach Grace shared, "I was trying to be as honest as possible. I was out of touch with who I want to be. Throughout the Pandemic, I asked myself, 'Why can't I get back to living it up like a goofy high schooler?' I was remembering the happiest times of my life when I was playing games in the yard and running around with my friends in the summer. It captured that young energy, nostalgia, and wild desire."

Next month, flor will hit the road in North America supporting The Band Camino. The 25-city tour will kick off on March 23 in Louisville, KY, visit major markets coast-to-coast, and wrap on April 30 in Philadelphia, PA. Remaining tickets for the largely sold-out tour are available now HERE. A complete list of upcoming live dates can be found below.

flor's forthcoming album will follow their acclaimed sophomore LP ley lines, which was released in 2019. Singles including "slow motion" and "dancing around", and earned praise from Nylon, Billboard, Ones To Watch, and more, and were prominently featured on playlists including Today In Music on Apple Music, Brand New Music on Amazon Music, and New Music Friday on Spotify. Remaining prolific throughout the pandemic, flor reworked fan-favorite tracks on their reimagined EP and unveiled the standalone single "LMHO" in 2020.

Watch the new visualizer for the song here:

Tour Dates

March 23, 2022 - Louisville, KY - Old Forester's Paristown Hall

March 24, 2022 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre - SOLD OUT

March 25, 2022 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre - SOLD OUT

March 26, 2022 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore - SOLD OUT

March 29, 2022 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex - SOLD OUT

March 31, 2022 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

April 01, 2022 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

April 03, 2022 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

April 05, 2022 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom - SOLD OUT

April 06, 2022 - Santa Cruz, CA - Catalyst

April 08, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo by Microsoft - SOLD OUT

April 09, 2022 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory

April 10, 2022 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre

April 12, 2022 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

April 14, 2022 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum

April 15, 2022 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theatre

April 17, 2022 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Co - SOLD OUT

April 19, 2022 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live - SOLD OUT

April 21, 2022 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte - SOLD OUT

April 22, 2022 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz - SOLD OUT

April 23, 2022 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern - SOLD OUT

April 24, 2022 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

April 26, 2022 - Silver Springs, MD - The Fillmore - SOLD OUT

April 27, 2022 - New York, NY - Terminal 5 - SOLD OUT

April 29, 2022 - Boston, MA - House of Blues Boston - SOLD OUT

April 30, 2022 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall - SOLD OUT