Flor Returns With New Single 'Play Along'
The track will appear on their forthcoming full length album, expected later this year.
Hood River, OR alt-pop band flor has returned with a brand new single entitled "Play Along". The anthemic track is available to stream and download starting today. Watch an accompanying visual on the band's YouTube. "Play Along" marks the acclaimed group's first new music since 2020, and will appear on their forthcoming full length album, expected later this year on Fueled By Ramen.
Regarding the track, vocalist and guitarist Zach Grace shared, "I was trying to be as honest as possible. I was out of touch with who I want to be. Throughout the Pandemic, I asked myself, 'Why can't I get back to living it up like a goofy high schooler?' I was remembering the happiest times of my life when I was playing games in the yard and running around with my friends in the summer. It captured that young energy, nostalgia, and wild desire."
Next month, flor will hit the road in North America supporting The Band Camino. The 25-city tour will kick off on March 23 in Louisville, KY, visit major markets coast-to-coast, and wrap on April 30 in Philadelphia, PA. Remaining tickets for the largely sold-out tour are available now HERE. A complete list of upcoming live dates can be found below.
flor's forthcoming album will follow their acclaimed sophomore LP ley lines, which was released in 2019. Singles including "slow motion" and "dancing around", and earned praise from Nylon, Billboard, Ones To Watch, and more, and were prominently featured on playlists including Today In Music on Apple Music, Brand New Music on Amazon Music, and New Music Friday on Spotify. Remaining prolific throughout the pandemic, flor reworked fan-favorite tracks on their reimagined EP and unveiled the standalone single "LMHO" in 2020.
Watch the new visualizer for the song here:
Tour Dates
March 23, 2022 - Louisville, KY - Old Forester's Paristown Hall
March 24, 2022 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre - SOLD OUT
March 25, 2022 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre - SOLD OUT
March 26, 2022 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore - SOLD OUT
March 29, 2022 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex - SOLD OUT
March 31, 2022 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
April 01, 2022 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox
April 03, 2022 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
April 05, 2022 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom - SOLD OUT
April 06, 2022 - Santa Cruz, CA - Catalyst
April 08, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo by Microsoft - SOLD OUT
April 09, 2022 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory
April 10, 2022 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre
April 12, 2022 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live
April 14, 2022 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum
April 15, 2022 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theatre
April 17, 2022 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Co - SOLD OUT
April 19, 2022 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live - SOLD OUT
April 21, 2022 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte - SOLD OUT
April 22, 2022 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz - SOLD OUT
April 23, 2022 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern - SOLD OUT
April 24, 2022 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
April 26, 2022 - Silver Springs, MD - The Fillmore - SOLD OUT
April 27, 2022 - New York, NY - Terminal 5 - SOLD OUT
April 29, 2022 - Boston, MA - House of Blues Boston - SOLD OUT
April 30, 2022 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall - SOLD OUT