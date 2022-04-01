Flatland Cavalry Debut New Performance Video for Single, 'Daydreamer'

Acclaimed band Flatland Cavalry's new performance video for their song, "Daydreamer," is debuting today-watch/share HERE.

The video is the second installment of the band's new series, "Far Out West Sessions," which consists of seven stripped-down versions of songs from their acclaimed album, Welcome to Countryland (stream/purchase here). Produced by Fernando Garcia and filmed by Garcia and John Park at unique locations across the Trans-Pecos region of Texas, "Far Out West Sessions" finds the band celebrating to their roots-returning to their home state to perform these songs in their purest form. In addition to "Daydreamer" and the previously released "Dancin' Around A Fire," five additional videos will be shared throughout the coming weeks: "It's Good to Be Back ('Round Here Again)," "Tilt Your Chair Back," "Gettin' By," "Country Is..." and "Life Without You."

In celebration of the new music, the band will continue to perform throughout the summer with their newly confirmed "Far Out West Tour." Upcoming shows include Portland's Revolution Hall Seattle's The Crocodile, Corpus Christi's Brewster Street Ice House, Asheville's The Orange Peel, Oklahoma City's Jones Assembly, Kansas City's The Truman and Houston's White Oak Music Hall among many others. The band will also perform at several festivals this summer including Stagecoach, Bonnaroo, Windy City Smoke Out and Larry Joe Taylor's Texas Music Festival. Tickets are on-sale now, full details can be found at www.flatlandcavalry.com/tour.

Reflecting on the "Far Out West Sessions," lead singer Cleto Cordero shares:

"Up until the pandemic pulled us off the road, we as a band had spent the last five years relentlessly touring and being away from home; seeing the entire country firsthand through the windshield of a white van. All of those experiences led to what would form the collection of songs that made Welcome To Countryland. What better way to honor our time at home than to return to square one and share these songs and stories, broken down and unplugged, in the simple and stunning country land from where I belong? After the long and loud journey that has been our touring career, performing to seas of thousands of loud and rowdy crowds, what a breath of fresh and dusty Far West Texas air to break things down to their simplest elements and play a song or two for the crickets and the creosote- for the spirits of my ancestors!"

"Long before my mom and dad decided to settle in Midland, TX and raise their large family of seven children, our family's story began out in their magnificent big backyard, the Trans-Pecos Region of Texas, specifically Redford and Presidio, TX. The opportunity to travel back to where my family's humble origins begin in Far West Texas wasincredible. I haven't been out that way in over fifteen years or so and was deeply moved by the sentiment of "returning home." Getting to sing songs in the country that shaped my family's character was a spiritual experience."

The new project adds to a breakthrough year for the band, following the release of Welcome to Countryland this past summer. Produced by Jake Gear and recorded at Nashville's Sound Emporium Studios, the record continues to receive widespread acclaim.

Based in both Texas and Nashville, Flatland Cavalry is Cordero (vocals, acoustic guitar), Jason Albers (drums, background vocals), Jonathan Saenz (bass, background vocals), Reid Dillon (electric guitar, harmonica, second fiddle), Wesley Hall (fiddle) and Adam Gallegos (piano, keys, mandolin, banjo, electric guitar). In addition to the band, Welcome to Countryland also features special guest musicians Spencer Cullum (steel guitar), Jim Hoke (harmonica, jaw harp) and Billy Justineau (B3 organ) as well as background vocals from Hailey Whitters and Kaitlin Butts.

Welcome to Countryland follows the band's self-released 2016 debut, Humble Folks, which reached #2 on iTunes' Country Albums chart, #17 on Billboard's Americana/Folk Albums chart and #28 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart, as well as their acclaimed 2019 release, Homeland Insecurity. Of the album, Rolling Stone declared, "Flatland Cavalry mix Red Dirt roots-rock with fiddle-driven twang. The blend is particularly intoxicating," while the Dallas Observer praised, "a breath of fresh air for a Texas country music scene hungry for young blood." Additionally, Wide Open Country selected the group as a "Band to Watch," hailing, "float effortlessly between the Americana leanings of Texas country and the folksy songwriter influences of singers like Townes Van Zandt and Robert Earl Keen...they've got the kind of sound that folks far outside the Lone Star State will appreciate." Since forming in 2012, Flatland Cavalry has toured relentlessly across the country, building a passionate grassroots fanbase as they went.

www.flatlandcavalry.com

Photo Credits: Fernando Garcia