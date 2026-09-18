Five Finger Death Punch Release LEGACY Album on Vinyl, CD & Cassette

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Five Finger Death Punch released various physical editions of their brand-new 10th studio album, Legacy, which arrived digitally on July 31 via Better Noise Music. The collection includes limited-edition vinyl, CD, and cassette variants featuring exclusive artwork, available now through the band's official store, with the European and UK vinyl release following on October 9. Adding to the release, the band also dropped the official music video for the album's title track 'Legacy.'

Celebrating two decades of Five Finger Death Punch, each physical variant stands out as a singular collectible, arriving as the band continues its current North American leg of the 20th Anniversary World Tour through October 23.

Legacy Is Now Available In The Following Formats

Standard CD

Standard Vinyl (Clear vinyl)

Indie Exclusive Vinyl (Amber Wave vinyl)

Indie Exclusive CD

Indie Exclusive Cassette

Band Webstore Vinyl (Metallic Silver vinyl)

Band Webstore Exclusive Picture Disc

Walmart Exclusive Vinyl (Blood Moon vinyl)

Walmart Exclusive CD

Amazon Exclusive Vinyl (Green Marble vinyl)

Amazon Exclusive CD

Revolver Exclusive (Orange vinyl)

EMP Exclusive Vinyl (Yellow Marble vinyl)

Sweden Rock Exclusive Vinyl (Cloud vinyl)

Napalm Exclusive (Smoke vinyl)

Since its digital release in July, Legacy has already yielded over 60 million streams and counting. Upon release, the album claimed spots on 18 international charts. Most notably, it vaulted to #2 on the US Top Digital Albums Chart, hot on the trail of only Ariana Grande's Petal. On Spotify, it hit #6 on the US Top Albums Chart and #8 globally.

The album arrived in the wake of the first single 'Eye Of The Storm,' delivering the band's 18th No. 1 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock chart, extending their own record for the most consecutive No. 1s in the chart's 45-year history. It held the top slot for three consecutive weeks. Current single 'Nails in the Coffin' is steadily climbing the rock charts and is already at #21 this week.

The band is currently on the first leg of their 20th Anniversary World Tour, traveling across North America with special guests Cody Jinks and Eva Under Fire. The 20th Anniversary World Tour is both a celebration and a statement, honoring the band's journey from their 2005 formation and the 2007 release of their debut album, The Way Of The Fist, to global arena headliners. The tour will showcase material from the new album, alongside classic anthems and #1 hits that defined the past two decades. Produced by Live Nation and sponsored by Punch'd Energy, the 48-city North American tour is currently underway and will wrap up in Bristow, VA, at Jiffy Lube Live on October 23.

Legacy Track Listing

'Legacy'

'De Oppresso Liber'

'Eye Of The Storm'

'Nails In The Coffin'

'In Time'

'Unscathed'

'Joke's On Me'

'Everybody Lies'

'Shelter'

'Scapegoat'

In addition to celebrating two decades of music, the band is once again using its platform to give back. Long recognized as one of rock's most charitable bands, Five Finger Death Punch has spent decades giving back to various causes, including U.S. military veterans, first responders, and their families. In 2026, the band continued that tradition by supporting Team USA and aligning with the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games, to be held on American soil in Los Angeles in 2028. As part of the tour's commitment to championing America's next generation of athletes, a portion of the ticket sales from the 2026 North American Tour will benefit high-performance programs for U.S. Olympic and Paralympic athletes as they prepare for international competition.

Zoltan Bathory has selected USA Judo, the National Governing Body for Judo in the U.S., as his beneficiary. At the same time, vocalist Ivan Moody will direct his contribution to the USA Cycling BMX Racing & BMX Freestyle teams. 'Our athletes are competing against nations with fully funded teams, while U.S. teams rely almost exclusively on private donations and sponsorships. We believe supporting Team USA is both patriotic and necessary, especially with the Olympic and Paralympic Games coming home in 2028.' Vocalist Ivan Moody added, 'These athletes represent the best of who we are. Dedication, sacrifice, discipline. If we can help level the Playing Field even a little, we're all in.'

The 20th Anniversary World Tour also marks the newest addition to the Death Punch family: Punch'd Energy joins as the tour's official sponsor, bringing a whole new way to get energized. Their stackable caffeine gummies each contain 10mg of pure, natural caffeine, so fans can stack as many as they need to build their own dose. At every show, fans 18 and over can scan the on-screen QR code for a free sample shipped straight to their door, no purchase necessary.

Next up, after the North American tour, 5FDP will head across the pond for an early 2027 UK/European arena tour with Lamb of God and Bleed From Within. The second leg of the 20th Anniversary World Tour will kick off in Manchester, UK, on Saturday, January 16, and will see the band perform in 21 cities across the continent, ending in Helsinki on February 22, 2027.

The band's previous albums, Best Of – Volume 1 and Best Of – Volume 2, feature newly re-recorded versions of Five Finger Death Punch's biggest hits from the past two decades.

9/18 — Long Beach, CA — Long Beach Amphitheater

9/19 — Las Vegas, NV — Michelob ULTRA Arena

9/22 — Salt Lake City, UT — Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

9/24 — Phoenix, AZ — Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater*

9/25 — Albuquerque, NM — Isleta Amphitheater*

9/27 — Houston, TX — Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

9/28 — Austin, TX — Germania Insurance Amphitheater

9/30 — Fort Worth, TX — Dickies Arena

10/2 — Rogers, AR — Walmart AMP

10/3 — Kansas City, MO — Morton Amphitheater

10/5 — Biloxi, MS — Mississippi Coast Coliseum

10/7 — Huntsville, AL — Orion Amphitheater

10/8 — Franklin, TN — FirstBank Amphitheater

10/10 — Tampa, FL — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/11 — West Palm Beach, FL — iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

10/13 — Alpharetta, GA — Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

10/14 — Raleigh, NC — Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

10/16 — Charlotte, NC — Truliant Amphitheater

10/17 — Virginia Beach, VA — Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

10/19 — Greenville, SC — Bon Secours Wellness Arena

10/21 — Columbus, OH — Nationwide Arena

10/23 — Bristow, VA — Jiffy Lube Live

* Without Cody Jinks

1/16 — Manchester, UK — AO Arena

1/17 — Glasgow, UK — OVO Hydro Arena

1/19 — Dublin, IE — 3Arena

1/22 — Birmingham, UK — BP Pulse Arena

1/23 — London, UK — O2 Arena

1/26 — Düsseldorf, DE — PSD Arena

1/27 — Hamburg, DE — Barclays Arena

1/29 — Lodz, PL — Atlas Arena

1/31 — Prague, CZ — O2 Arena*^

2/2 — Munich, DE — Olympiahalle

2/4 — Stuttgart, DE — Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle

2/7 — Amsterdam, NL — AFAS Arena

2/8 — Brussels, BE — Vorst National

2/10 — Paris, FR — Accor Arena

2/12 — Zürich, CH — Hallenstadion

2/14 — Vienna, AT — Stadthalle

2/16 — Berlin, DE — Uber Arena

2/17 — Copenhagen, DK — Royal Arena*

2/19 — Oslo, NO — Unity Arena

2/20 — Stockholm, SE — Avicii Arena

2/22 — Helsinki, FI — Veikkaus Arena

*Without Lamb Of God

^ With Dymytry

About Five Finger Death Punch

Five Finger Death Punch is a multi-platinum, chart-topping hard rock band from Las Vegas, NV known for their high-energy performances and impactful music. The band has accumulated more than 15 billion global streams and achieved 13 consecutive #1 singles on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart. Their catalog includes 30 Top 10 rock hits, 18 Active Rock #1 singles, and more than a dozen RIAA certifications, including seven Gold or Platinum albums and a 2x-Platinum single. Throughout their career, Five Finger Death Punch has collaborated with a diverse range of artists, including Brian May of Queen, Rob Halford, Rob Zombie, Steve Aoki, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Jamey Jasta, and Brantley Gilbert.

The band's impact extends beyond music. Founding guitarist Zoltan Bathory was featured as a playable character in Call of Duty. Five Finger Death Punch has also supported numerous charitable causes, donating more than $1 million to organizations focused on veterans' and first responder issues, suicide prevention, youth homelessness, and more. The Association of the United States Army presented the band with its Soldier Appreciation Award, an honor only bestowed upon Elvis Presley before 5FDP. The City of Las Vegas proclaimed November 1 as 'Five Finger Death Punch Day,' while frontman Ivan Moody received the Key to the City of Cheyenne, Wyoming, for his charitable work in the community.

Following extensive global touring for two decades, including appearances on Metallica's M72 World Tour, the band continues to expand its global reach. Their #1 collaboration with BABYMETAL, 'The End,' became the first song featuring Japanese lyrics to chart at U.S. rock radio. Five Finger Death Punch most recently released their tenth studio album, Legacy, featuring #1 hit single 'Eye Of The Storm.' The band is currently on tour across North America throughout October, which marks the first leg of the 20th Anniversary World Tour. In early 2027, 5FDP will embark on a major tour hitting UK and EU arenas with special guest Lamb Of God and Bleed From Within.

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