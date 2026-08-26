FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH to Stream Free Red Rocks Show September 8

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Five Finger Death Punch will bring their 20th Anniversary Tour to fans around the world with a free global live broadcast from Colorado's iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Tuesday, September 8 at 9pm Mountain Time (MDT), available exclusively on the livestream platform, Veeps. With epic new production and visuals, the show will feature a career-spanning set packed with the band's biggest anthems alongside new music from their 10th album, LEGACY.

LEGACY celebrates two decades of Five Finger Death Punch and stands as both a tribute to the band's journey and a bold statement of what's still to come. The album, released digitally on July 31, is streaming now on all platforms and will be available on CD, vinyl, and cassette on September 18.

Alongside the stream, fans can pre-order merchandise, including multiple variants of LEGACY vinyl, as well as CD and cassette configurations, plus a special 5FDP vinyl carry case. With several previously announced vinyl variants already sold out, the offerings include:

Merch Offerings

LEGACY LP (Clear Vinyl)

LEGACY LP (Amber Wave Vinyl) featuring alternate art gatefold packaging

LEGACY CD

LEGACY CD (Gold Disc) featuring alternate cover and disc art

All merch is available now at the VEEPS event page and will be featured during the livestream broadcast. Fans are invited to tune in and enjoy the show free of charge.

The North American leg of Five Finger Death Punch's 20th Anniversary World Tour with support from Cody Jinks and Eva Under Fire continues through October 23 in Bristow VA before the band will get ready to head over to Europe in January 2027 for a massive run of arenas with Special Guest Lamb Of God and Bleed From Within.

About Five Finger Death Punch

Five Finger Death Punch is a multi-platinum, chart-topping hard rock band from Las Vegas, NV known for their high-energy performances and impactful music. The band has accumulated more than 15 billion global streams and achieved 13 consecutive #1 singles on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart. Their catalog includes 30 Top 10 rock hits, 18 Active Rock #1 singles, and more than a dozen RIAA certifications, including seven Gold or Platinum albums and a 2x-Platinum single. Throughout their career, Five Finger Death Punch has collaborated with a diverse range of artists, including Brian May of Queen, Rob Halford, Rob Zombie, Steve Aoki, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Jamey Jasta, and Brantley Gilbert. The band's impact extends beyond music. Founding guitarist Zoltan Bathory was featured as a playable character in Call of Duty. Five Finger Death Punch has also supported numerous charitable causes, donating more than $1 million to organizations focused on veterans' and first responder issues, suicide prevention, youth homelessness, and more. The Association of the United States Army presented the band with its Soldier Appreciation Award, an honor only bestowed upon Elvis Presley before 5FDP. The City of Las Vegas proclaimed November 1 as 'Five Finger Death Punch Day,' while frontman Ivan Moody received the Key to the City of Cheyenne, Wyoming, for his charitable work in the community. Following extensive global touring for two decades, including appearances on Metallica's M72 World Tour, the band continues to expand its global reach. Their #1 collaboration with BABYMETAL, 'The End,' became the first song featuring Japanese lyrics to chart at U.S. rock radio. In 2026, Five Finger Death Punch released their tenth studio album, LEGACY.

About Veeps

Veeps is the world's leading streaming platform for live music and entertainment, connecting fans with their favorite artists through live and on-demand concerts, comedy shows, and more. Launched in 2018 by Joel and Benji Madden, Veeps has streamed performances to millions of viewers worldwide for thousands of artists including Billie Eilish, Bob Dylan, Chris Stapleton, Foo Fighters, and Kings of Leon. Veeps content is available via veeps.com and apps on Apple TV, Roku, iOS, Samsung, and Android. Veeps is a part of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV).

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