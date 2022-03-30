First Solo Album from Jasmyn Set to Debut

Jasmyn is the new solo project of former singer-songwriter and frontwoman of the critically acclaimed Toronto band Weaves, and 'In The Wild' is a clean slate of a debut album which breaks away from old patterns and begins anew. Coming out on June 3, Jasmyn worked with Grammy award-winning producer John Congleton on the record to create a sonic universe that reflected the ebbs and flows of a transitional chapter, where she could be free to create whatever felt right in that moment.



"I feel like while we exist there are a series of choices that one makes to get them to the next point in their lives," Jasmyn says of the themes behind today's kaleidoscopic new track "Edge of Time", where pulsating electronic rhythms guide a musing on regret and endurance. Watch the song's new video below.

"Edge Of Time": https://youtu.be/7YfYsqOWIss



"Maybe you move forward and try something new or maybe you stay put and are feeling stuck," she continues. For me this song is about walking through one's fears in hopes of experiencing a new way of being and seeing the world. It's the push and pull dynamic of changing and evolving, and how we sometimes can feel sorrow when shedding the old version of ourselves."



As the front person of Weaves, Jasmyn has been a touring musician for the better part of a decade. Over their career the band received two Polaris Music Prize shortlists, two JUNO nominations for Alternative Album of the Year, and two SOCAN Songwriting Prize nominations. The four-piece also played across the globe, including Glastonbury festival, and received critical acclaim from the likes of Pitchfork, NPR, The Guardian and Elton John's Rocket Hour.



When she left the band in 2020, it was a chance to slow down her pace of life and craft a space that was truly her own, away from the bustle of constant touring and the noise of the city. Packing up her life in Toronto, Jasmyn moved to Hamilton, where the serene sounds of Lake Ontario and delicate, deliberate way of life inspired her to take a breath and immerse herself in the outdoors. By taking the time to feel her feet in the grass, the surroundings sparked a sense of freedom, and saw Jasmyn build a portal for new energies and new possibilities.



While there's a continual middle ground that threads itself throughout the album, 'In The Wild' makes room for the quieter, introspective moments, as well as the booming, blossoming catharsis. "I wanted to create songs that would help people feel a type of confidence in themselves," she says.



This summer Jasmyn will embark on some of her first ever performances under her own name, including two Canadian shows in June and a run of East coast US dates in July and August with Brooklyn's Air Waves. All upcoming dates are listed below.

TOUR DATES

6/11 - Toronto, ON - The Garrison

6/30 - Hamilton, ON - Mills Hardware

7/26 - Detroit, MI - PJ's Lager House #

7/27 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Tavern #

7/29 - Washington DC - Pie Shop #

7/30 - Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Necktie #

7/31 - Catskill, NY - The Avalon Lounge #

8/1 - Tory, NY - No Fun #

8/2 - New York, NY - Elsewhere (Zone 1) #

8/3 - Boston, MA - O'Brien's Pub #

# - with Air Waves

Pre-Order 'In The Wild'

https://jasmynonline.com

Instagram | Facebook | Twitter