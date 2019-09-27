First-Ever Music Video for Miles Davis' 'Moon Dreams' Released

The first-ever music video for Miles Davis' "Moon Dreams" has been released today by Blue Note/UMe, in association with Ingenuity Studios. A groundbreaking work of art, the new music video is influenced by Miles Davis' own sketches and imagines a night in New York City through every era of jazz. "Moon Dreams" is featured on the acclaimed Miles Davis collection, The Complete Birth of the Cool, released June 7 by Blue Note/UMe.

Available in 2LP vinyl, CD, and digital formats, The Complete Birth of the Cool chronicles the brief yet monumental importance of the Miles Davis Nonet. Honoring the 70th anniversary of the initial Birth of the Cool sessions, the deep-dive collection presents together all the music created by this collective, including the twelve sides they recorded in 1949/'50 and the ensemble's only extant live recordings, recorded at the Royal Roost. The Complete Birth of the Cool has drawn widespread praise; Pitchfork awarded it a rare perfect 10 review score, calling it "exquisite and essential."

Miles Davis' new "Moon Dreams" music video is the second video to be released from Universal Music Group's "Never Made" project, a series that creates compelling content for songs that never had an accompanying music video. The first, for Marvin Gaye's "What's Going On," was released on September 13.





