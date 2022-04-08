Fior Releases New Single for 'Yoyo'

Emerging independent pop/R&B hybrid artist, FIOR releases her latest single and video for "YOYO."

"YOYO" (You're On Your Own) is a summer-ready disco funk track with a bright and memorable hook that highlights FIOR's rich and soulful vocals. Driven by a heavy-hitting 90's-inspired bassline, produced by the legendary Scott Storch, the infectious record celebrates the freedom of moving on and cements FIOR's status as a star on the rise. The track is accompanied by a colorful video directed by Alfredo Flores (Ariana Grande, Rihanna, Selena Gomez) that sees FIOR and her friends dancing and hanging out at a skatepark, who are keeping their eye on a particular mysterious skater.

The release of "YOYO" comes fresh off the heels of "Let Me Go," FIOR's defiant anthem decrying toxic cycles that served as the singer-songwriter's debut single. Since its January 2022 release, the music video has amassed over 150K views. Both tracks will be featured on FIOR's forthcoming debut EP out later this year.

About the track, FIOR says "These last two years have been so crazy but I feel like summer is now officially back and I'm going to make this one a year to remember! Anyone that's not coming with good vibes, you're on your own! #YOYO"

Born Zoe Fioravanti, FIOR has been drawn to music from a young age and began creating music as a teenager, when she started writing her own lyrics and making beats on her computer. Her sleek, beat-driven, pop infused music contains elements of funk, soul, disco, and rock that pair with her lush, agile vocals. Alongside her recent foray into releasing music, FIOR was featured on a 2021 Playboy Australia cover alongside G-Eazy, and has graced a number of additional covers including ELLE Arabia, L'Officiel Arabia, Glamour Bulgaria, and more.

Watch the new music video here: