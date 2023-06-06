Filth is Eternal Sign To MNRK Music Group Ahead of New Album Coming This Fall

Seattle band Filth is Eternal has signed with MNRK Music Group for a new, worldwide deal.

Filth is Eternal’s front person Lis Di Angelo and guitarist Brian McClelland have spent over a decade in Seattle’s music scene cultivating a potent sense of community. In the 2010s, they were a part of a DIY collective in Seattle, a space for people to air their feelings of personal and political frustrations.

Over the years, they’ve fundraised for anti-racism, safe abortion, LGBTQ+ non-profits at their shows and Di Angelo remains diligent about furthering their support as a peer. Filth is Eternal serves as an extension of their efforts. The band’s ground rules: immediacy must be prioritized. The music must be something you can easily grab on to. They must be vital and exciting.

Since their formation, Filth is Eternal has organically grown a following for their head-turning, feral live shows, philanthropies and dynamic output. Today they are pleased to announce that they have signed with MNRK Music Group for their next chapter.

Di Angelo comments, "Working with the MNRK Heavy family on all things Filth Is Eternal has been so much fun. The whole team is pure passion and grit. Such a great partnership around this release and so much more.”

Scott Givens, MRNK’s SVP of Rock & Metal, says, “Filth Is Eternal are an amazing band and an amazing addition to our roster. MNRK Heavy is committed to breaking new artists, and we look forward to working together with the band to bring their artistic vision to the masses.

Fall 2023 sees the release of Filth’s latest endeavour -- more to come.

Photo By Joshua Simons