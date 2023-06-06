Filth is Eternal Sign To MNRK Music Group Ahead of New Album Coming This Fall

Fall 2023 sees the release of Filth’s latest endeavour -- more to come. 

By: Jun. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Music Review: KPOP Kast ReKording Komes Klose, But No Kick For KPOP Photo 1 No Kick For KPOP
Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical Photo 2 Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical
Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video Photo 3 Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video
Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single Photo 4 Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single

Filth is Eternal Sign To MNRK Music Group Ahead of New Album Coming This Fall

Seattle band Filth is Eternal has signed with MNRK Music Group for a new, worldwide deal.

Filth is Eternal’s front person Lis Di Angelo and guitarist Brian McClelland have spent over a decade in Seattle’s music scene cultivating a potent sense of community. In the 2010s, they were a part of a DIY collective in Seattle, a space for people to air their feelings of personal and political frustrations.

Over the years, they’ve fundraised for anti-racism, safe abortion, LGBTQ+ non-profits at their shows and Di Angelo remains diligent about furthering their support as a peer. Filth is Eternal serves as an extension of their efforts. The band’s ground rules: immediacy must be prioritized. The music must be something you can easily grab on to. They must be vital and exciting.

Since their formation, Filth is Eternal has organically grown a following for their head-turning, feral live shows, philanthropies and dynamic output. Today they are pleased to announce that they have signed with MNRK Music Group for their next chapter.

Di Angelo comments, "Working with the MNRK Heavy family on all things Filth Is Eternal has been so much fun. The whole team is pure passion and grit. Such a great partnership around this release and so much more.” 

Scott Givens, MRNK’s SVP of Rock & Metal, says, “Filth Is Eternal are an amazing band and an amazing addition to our roster.  MNRK Heavy is committed to breaking new artists, and we look forward to  working together with the band to bring their artistic vision to the masses.

Fall 2023 sees the release of Filth’s latest endeavour -- more to come. 

Photo By Joshua Simons



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Dear Dear Announces New Album & Shares New Track A Womans Fault Photo
Dear Dear Announces New Album & Shares New Track 'A Woman's Fault'

Paying homage to ‘60s girl group legends such as The Ronettes, The Shirelles, Darlene Love, and The Crystals, death of a fairytale is a continuation of her EP Dear Dear: Volume 1 and collaborative work with Barry Goldberg (Bob Dylan, Rod Stewart, Ray Charles, Gladys Knight). Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!

2
Housewife Shares New Single King of Wands Photo
Housewife Shares New Single 'King of Wands'

'King of Wands' follows Housewife’s recent hit, 'Fuck Around Phase,' which introduced their more mature and intentional indie-rock driven sound. Co-written with Gabe Simon (Lana Del Rey, Noah Kahan) and JT Foley (GAYLE, Maddy Hicks), Housewife’s new single incisively blends pop-flavored melodies with arena-ready rock instrumentation.

3
Low Cut Connie Releases SLEAZE ME ON From New Album ART DEALERS Photo
Low Cut Connie Releases 'SLEAZE ME ON' From New Album 'ART DEALERS'

he South Philadelphia-based rock ‘n’ roll artist Low Cut Connie released “SLEAZE ME ON,” the second song to be released from his forthcoming album ART DEALERS via Contender Records. “SLEAZE ME ON” finds Adam Weiner writing with a gender-fluid voice as he belts the refrain “Treat me like a modern girl!” 

4
Brennen Leigh Announces Opry Debut & Shares New Single Photo
Brennen Leigh Announces Opry Debut & Shares New Single

The album’s country roots run deep, with Chris Scruggs producing and contributing guitar, guests including Marty Stuart and Rodney Crowell, and a lineup of top-flight musicians. With thoughtful, incisive lyrics and vibrant melodies at the forefront, Leigh has successfully created a modern gem, while honoring country music’s enduring golden era.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Rome Chamber Music Festival, Founded by Acclaimed American Violinist Robert McDuffie, Celebrates 20th AnniversaryRome Chamber Music Festival, Founded by Acclaimed American Violinist Robert McDuffie, Celebrates 20th Anniversary
Video: Fences Unveils Video For Latest Single 'No One' Off Upcoming LP 'Bright Soil'Video: Fences Unveils Video For Latest Single 'No One' Off Upcoming LP 'Bright Soil'
Anne Wilson and Capitol Christian Music Group Align with Universal Music Group Nashville for New MusicAnne Wilson and Capitol Christian Music Group Align with Universal Music Group Nashville for New Music
Tony Cuchetti Is Releasing His Third Full Length Album This AugustTony Cuchetti Is Releasing His Third Full Length Album This August

Videos

Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes' Video
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
Miriam Silverman is Starring in the Theatrical Masterpiece You've Never Heard Of Video
Miriam Silverman is Starring in the Theatrical Masterpiece You've Never Heard Of
Get a Behind the Scenes Look at A CHRISTMAS CAROL Video
Get a Behind the Scenes Look at A CHRISTMAS CAROL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel FLEX
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SWEENEY TODD