Fifi Rong Reveals Single, 'Love Is A Lonely Thing'

British-Chinese singer/songwriter FIFI RONG has revealed her self-produced single, 'Love Is A Lonely Thing'. The first offering of the year gives a taste of Fifi's upcoming album, slated for release later in the year.

Inspired by Wong Kar-Wai's romantic film, 'Mood For Love', 'Love Is A Lonely Thing' is a three-part production which unveils the events of a tragic love story. Through a delicate and well-poised vocal performance, Fifi narratives the heart-tugging tale over distinctive blends of popular Western music (Avant-garde pop and hazy electronica) and Chinese influences.

2019 was a great year for Fifi as she became the fifth artist to be signed globally by W Records- a new music initiative from the iconic W Hotels - and recorded singles, 'Farewell to Cambridge' and 'Way Out', debuted at W Xi'an and W Shanghai (The Bund) as a part of her most successful China tour to date.

This year will see the bilingual songstress working on more interesting and quirky material for her forthcoming album. After working with the likes of Tricky, Phaeleh, Yello and Skepta, Fifi also set her sights on collaborating with more big names as well as planning a tour in the UK and China (dates to be announced on her website.)

Gaining firm support from the likes of The Clash, Fader Magazine, Pigeon and Planes, BBC Radio 1 and BBC Radio 6 Music, for her previous releases, Fifi Rong intricately provides an intimate setting in her latest single, which could only push her further to the forefront...

'Love Is A Lonely Thing' is out now on all reputable music platforms. Watch the trilogy:





