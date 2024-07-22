Felix Jaehn Releases Remix of 'Fria' by Brazilian Superstar Anitta

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Award-winning German DJ and producer Felix Jaehn brings their global influence to the Latin music scene with a fresh, high-energy remix of Brazilian superstar Anitta’s hit track “Fria.” In this latest endeavor, Jaehn embraces Anitta’s empowering track, which blends Spanish and English vocals by the Brazilian popstar, giving it a Dance spin which brings the summer heat up a notch.

The lyrics of "Fria" explore themes of emotional indifference and the complexity of modern romantic relationships. The lyrics alternate between Spanish and English, reflecting Anitta’s cultural duality and her ability to connect with a broad audience. The song's narrative revolves around Anitta's confession of her emotional coldness and inability to meet a partner's expectations. Anitta uses this theme to emphasize her autonomy and conscious choice to maintain emotional distance, reinforcing her image as an independent and self-confident woman.

Felix Jaehn brings once again to this remix their meticulous sound aesthetics, continually nurturing their appreciation for intricate beats. As a hitmaker who rose to global fame with sunny, tropical house rhythms, Felix Jaehn is now making waves by infusing fresh energy into a variety of genres, including dance pop, tech house, happy rave, and trance.

Felix Jaehn, renowned for their impressive radio hits, remixes, and collaborations with internationally acclaimed artists, has solidified their reputation in the music industry with gold, platinum, and diamond certifications, over 10 billion streams across platforms, and a dedicated fan base of more than 23.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Since breaking through in Brazil six years ago, Anitta has emerged as the leading artist of a new generation of Latin American music, named among the world’s 15 most influential musicians on social media by Billboard. Anitta’s original song “Fria” is part of her 6th studio album, "Funk Generation," which has been praised by fans and music critics alike, topping North American and Latin American charts following its release. Felix Jaehn’s remix of "Fria" brings together their immense talents, creating a perfect fusion of Anitta’s dynamic presence and Jaehn’s expert production, poised to captivate audiences worldwide.

Fans have eagerly anticipated Jaehn’s remix of “Fria,” and its release marks a significant moment in the fusion of Latin and electronic dance music.

