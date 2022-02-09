Fatboy Slim, James Hype & More Announced for 'The Masquerade' Miami Music Week

The iconic, wildly imaginative Masquerade Event is returning to Miami Music Week for yet another thrilling edition. This time, The Masquerade will take place at Miami's prestigious Hyde Beach & SLS South Beach venue on March 23, 2022. Early bird tickets are now available for Masquerade here.

This year's Masquerade boasts a sensational lineup, curated by Claptone himself, featuring a rare set from Fatboy Slim, a Miami favorite and legend behind the decks. House veteran Ferreck Dawn, UK breakout artist James Hype, plus rising Femme house co-founder LP Giobbi, will each offer their own distinguished style in the House/Tech House realm.

Marc Rousso rounds out the lineup with his signature, disco house sound that seamlessly blends the glory of the disco era with fresh house grooves. In true Masquerade style, there will also be a mysterious, surprise guest gracing the fantastical stage...

The Masquerade is a series of events, originating from the brilliant mind of Claptone, which welcomes only the wildest into his magical otherworld. It is a happy place where the craziest ideas and the grandest dreams lie waiting, a place where wonders abound for those who trust their imagination, making Miami Music Week 2022 the perfect home.

Claptone says: "At its inception, 'The Masquerade' was an opportunity to influence more than just my personal musical set by bringing along other artists that I appreciate and playing in very specific, special venues. Over the iterations and chapters, I started to envision 'The Masquerade' as a world of its own. Most importantly though, I want to give people the chance to dive into a world where they can be whoever they want to be: a world without boundaries and without judgment."

Fans of Claptone can catch the masked avenger in Miami at Ultra Music Festival in an exclusive B2b set with one of the most influential Brazilian artists of his generation - Vintage Culture.