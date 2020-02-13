Falling In Reverse Release 'The Drug In Me Is Reimagined' Video

To celebrate the gold certification of their debut album The Drug in Me Is You, FALLING IN REVERSE have shared the new song and video "The Drug In Me Is Reimagined." Watch below!



This updated version of one of Falling in Reverse's biggest hits is a dramatic and unexpected piano ballad that builds to an explosive crescendo.



"I wanted to give the fans something special," says Ronnie Radke about the track. "This song was not made with the hope of gaining new fans - this was made specifically for the fans that have been here from the beginning. I wanted to strip down the music to show you how raw the lyrics actually are. So you can feel the song in a completely different way."



The band is currently on the "The Drug in Me Is Gold" tour. The trek kicked off February 8 in San Antonio, Texas and runs through March 4 in Sacramento, California. Escape the Fate and The Word Alive are serving as support. Tickets are available here, while many dates sold out in advance.

Learn more about what to expect during the tour from Radke's exclusive interview with The Noise.



The Drug in Me Is You arrived on July 26, 2011 via Epitaph Records. The record is considered a classic of both the genre and the era, and has spawned several staple songs, such as the title track, "Sink or Swim," and "I'm Not a Vampire."



Falling In Reverse are performing The Drug in Me Is You in full, along with some other fan favorites, on this tour.



In other Falling In Reverse news, the band recently dropped the cinematic video for the new song "Popular Monster." Watch it here. The song has totaled over 30 million streams worldwide and was the most played track at SiriusXM's Octane this week. The band will return to the road in late April, supporting Asking Alexandria. All tour dates are below.



FALLING IN REVERSE ON TOUR:

"THE DRUG IN ME IS GOLD" TOUR

WITH ESCAPE THE FATE + THE WORD ALIVE

2/8 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec*

2/10 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues*

2/11 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live*

2/12 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live*

2/14 - Richmond, VA - The National*

2/15 - New York, NY - Webster Hall*

2/16 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place*

2/18 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

2/19 - Grand Rapids, MI - Intersection

2/21 - Louisville, KY - The Mercury Ballroom*

2/22 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee*

2/23 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

2/24 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

2/25 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios Live*

2/28 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SODO*

2/29 - Portland, OR - Roseland Ballroom*

3/1 - Vancouver, BC - The Vogue Theatre

3/3 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades*

3/4 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades*

*SOLD OUT



SPRING 2020 TOUR:

WITH ASKING ALEXANDRIA, WAGE WAR, + HYRO DA HERO:

4/30 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

5/2 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

5/3 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues Anaheim

5/5 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

5/7 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

5/8 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater

5/9 - Houston, TX - Revention Music Center

5/12 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues - Orlando

5/14 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

5/15 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

5/16 - North Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues Myrtle Beach

5/17 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

5/19 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

5/20 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater

5/22 - Huntington, NY - Paramount Theater

5/23 - Boston, MA - House of Blues Boston

5/24 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

5/27 - Detroit, MI - Fillmore Detroit

5/30 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues Chicago

5/31 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis





Related Articles View More Music Stories