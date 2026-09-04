FRAXURES to Release New Concept Album HEXES Via Cleopatra Records

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Southern California metal band FRAXURES will release their new album Hexes on September 4th via Cleopatra Records, alongside the official video for the album's title track, 'Hexes.'

A dark, heavy and deeply conceptual record, Hexes takes FRAXURES into ambitious new territory. Built around a singular premise, each song explores the forces that bind, haunt, manipulate and ultimately shape the human experience.

The title track serves as the gateway into that world.

The official 'Hexes' video was directed and edited by FRAXURES bassist Vinny Marvaso of Marvaso Media and incorporates fragments from the upcoming film The Behemoth, creating a cinematic visual counterpart to the album's ominous atmosphere and central theme. The Behemoth is forthcoming through Cleopatra Venom.

The release of Hexes follows the album's third single, 'Trauma Bond,' which introduced listeners to the record's curse-driven concept through the destructive cycle of a relationship built around shared trauma.

Frontman Travis Neal described 'Trauma Bond' as being about two people who remain helplessly connected despite the toxicity between them — trapped in a constant push and pull until the bond can finally be broken and freedom found outside the chaos.

That was only the beginning.

Across Hexes, FRAXURES expands the concept into a collection of individual stories, with each track examining its own form of darkness, while the album as a whole creates a larger narrative of entanglement, consequence, struggle and release.

Tracklist

1. Hexes

2. Blackheart Serenade

3. It's No Good

4. Trauma Bond

5. The Illusionist

6. Warm Body

7. Chasing Shadows

8. Poisoned

9. Dark Passenger

10. Bad Blood

11. An Anchor To The Abyss (CD BONUS TRACK)

12. Remember (CD BONUS TRACK)

13. Deep Waters (CD BONUS TRACK)

14. The Great Barrier (CD BONUS TRACK)

15. Carry On (CD BONUS TRACK)

Formed in 2020 in southern California, FRAXURES line up as: Travis Neal (vocals), Fred Aching (drums), Vinny Marvaso (bass), Nolan Davis (guitar, vocals) and Esty Sanchez (guitar) - seasoned musicians from renowned acts such as William Shatner Band, Deadgroove, Kings Of Thrash, Divine Heresy, Powerflo, BillyBio, The Bloodline, and A Hero Within. The members' shared passion for creating earth-shattering music saw FRAXURES emerge as a force to be reckoned with, blending the raw energy of metal with a modern edge.

Born during the uncertainty of the pandemic, FRAXURES quickly developed into a formidable heavy music entity, combining the visceral impact of metal with melody, atmosphere and a distinctly modern edge. The members' collective musical history is unmistakable, but rather than relying on the past, FRAXURES have used those foundations to establish an identity entirely their own.

That evolution has been reinforced onstage, where the band has performed alongside artists including Fear Factory, Snot, Taproot, Orbit Culture, Of Mice & Men and Unearth.

FRAXURES made their recorded debut with the critically acclaimed Firewater Sessions EP, produced by Billy Graziadei of Biohazard. Its combination of crushing riffs, expansive melodies and thought-provoking lyrics laid the groundwork for the band's next chapter and ultimately led to FRAXURES joining the Cleopatra Records family.

The band subsequently released 'Blackheart Serenade' and its interpretation of Depeche Mode's 'It's No Good,' which broke onto Billboard's Mainstream Rock chart.

Now, with Hexes, FRAXURES deliver the record toward which that momentum has been building.

For listeners who want to venture deeper into the album's concept, the physical editions provide another layer to the experience, with the band inviting fans to 'grab the vinyl or deluxe CD to explore the deeper meaning of each track.'

Hexes arrives worldwide September 4, 2026 via Cleopatra Records.

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