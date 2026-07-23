SoCal Metal Band Fraxures Release New Single 'Trauma Bond' via Cleopatra Records

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Southern California metal band Fraxures has released 'Trauma Bond,' the third single from their forthcoming album HEXES, through Cleopatra Records. The five-piece, which formed during the pandemic, describes HEXES as a personal exploration of the darker aspects of human experience. Frontman Travis Neal says the new track addresses the push-pull dynamic of a toxic relationship in which two people remain bound to each other through shared chaos despite finding no peace together, and ultimately break free from that cycle.

''Trauma Bond' is based upon being trauma bonded to someone. No matter how toxic the relationship is, the two cannot seem to break away from each other, yet they find no peace in each other's presence. So the song outlines the push-pull of that relationship, being helplessly bonded through the chaos the two have built, and finally being able to break that bond and be free of the constant space of trauma that festers in the unity of the two people,' says frontman Travis Neal.

Formed in 2020 in southern California, Fraxures line up as: Travis Neal (vocals), Fred Aching (drums), Vinny Marvaso (bass), Nolan Davis (guitar, vocals) and Esty Sanchez (guitar) - seasoned musicians from renowned acts such as William Shatner Band, Deadgroove, Kings Of Thrash, Divine Heresy, Powerflo, BillyBio, The Bloodline, and A Hero Within. The members' shared passion for creating earth-shattering music saw FRΛXURES emerge as a force to be reckoned with, blending the raw energy of metal with a modern edge.

Their sound reflects their rich history, while carving a distinct path in the heavy music scene, reflected by the success of live performances alongside some of the biggest names in metal and alternative rock - Fear Factory, Snot, Taproot, Orbit Culture, Of Mice & Men and Unearth among them.

Fraxures' first release, the critically acclaimed EP Firewater Sessions, was produced by Billy Graziadei of Biohazard. Showcasing the band's ability to channel crushing riffs, soaring melodies, and thought-provoking lyrics into a cohesive sonic experience, it led to them joining the Cleopatra Records family last year. Since then they have released two singles, 'Blackheart Serenade' and 'It's No Good,' a hit on Billboard's Mainstream Rock chart.

HEXES is set for release on September 4th. The band announced, 'Grab the vinyl or deluxe CD to explore the deeper meaning of each track.'

Fraxures are also playing a handful of dates around the album's release.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

7/23/26 @ Viper Room in West Hollywood

7/24/26 @ McGuffies in La Mesa, CA

7/25/26 @ The 44 in Glendale, AZ

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