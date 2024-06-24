FOREIGNERS JOURNEY Announced At Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Foreigners Journey comes to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW Thursday, April 24, 2025 at 8PM.

"The music and energy of two legendary stadium rock bands comes together in one electrifying show! Their repertoire of classics hits by Foreigner and Journey provide a crowd-pleasing night of unforgettable music. Get your wine coolers, mullets and stone washed jean vests ready for a night of sing along debauchery and dance grooves that will pop you from your seats.

From heartwarming power ballads like "Faithfully," "I Want to Know What Love Is," to anthems like "Feels Like The First Time," "Don't Stop Believin'," "Cold As Ice" and "Any Way You Want It," Foreigners Journey are more than a tribute band. They're a time machine, and their energy is infectious!"

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 28 at 10AM and can be purchased online at www.bbmannpah.com, by calling 239-481-4849 or in person at the Box Office.

LEAD SINGER RUDY CARDENAS:

With over 18 years in the LA music scene, Rudy Cardenas has made his mark on the industry with gritty, powerful, yet undeniably beautiful vocals.

