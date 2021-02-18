FLOATFEST Virtual Music Festival On Saturday, 2.27
Featuring live performance by Cherry Poppins, Glow Job, Haus Party, Melissa Rose Hirsch, PENNYWILD
Silent disco mainstay What the Float (whattheflo.at) brings their effusive joy and stacked roster of DJs to the digital space with a world-premiere Virtual Music Festival, FloatFest, presented as a co-production with All Together Now.
25 DJs representing Float communities across the country will spin live on 4 concurrent stages, while standout performers from the Float family perform live on the mainstage. Add in some curated lounges for a virtual kickback and you've got an opportunity to dance and connect in the digital space like nothing experienced before.
Featuring Becky Filer, Blake Bishton, DJ BDR, Cait & Carl, Cushman, Danny Ramirez, DJ Siobhan, Dylan Troost, GRE, Holly & Paige, Jacky Gold, Jenny Leon, Jeremy Berg, Julia Alekseyeva aka DJ Comrade Pineapple, Kevin Riddagh, Lindsay Rose, Lou Bags, Megan Allen, Meredith & Carson, Molly Cohen, Multi.Vers, Nick Ley, Pascal Portney, PENNYWILD, and Zack Ogle & Brandt Snyder
Learn more at http://www.whatthefloat.com/coming-events.