FLOATFEST Virtual Music Festival On Saturday, 2.27

Silent disco mainstay What the Float (whattheflo.at) brings their effusive joy and stacked roster of DJs to the digital space with a world-premiere Virtual Music Festival, FloatFest, presented as a co-production with All Together Now.

25 DJs representing Float communities across the country will spin live on 4 concurrent stages, while standout performers from the Float family perform live on the mainstage. Add in some curated lounges for a virtual kickback and you've got an opportunity to dance and connect in the digital space like nothing experienced before.

Featuring Becky Filer, Blake Bishton, DJ BDR, Cait & Carl, Cushman, Danny Ramirez, DJ Siobhan, Dylan Troost, GRE, Holly & Paige, Jacky Gold, Jenny Leon, Jeremy Berg, Julia Alekseyeva aka DJ Comrade Pineapple, Kevin Riddagh, Lindsay Rose, Lou Bags, Megan Allen, Meredith & Carson, Molly Cohen, Multi.Vers, Nick Ley, Pascal Portney, PENNYWILD, and Zack Ogle & Brandt Snyder

Also featuring live performance by Cherry Poppins, Glow Job, Haus Party, Melissa Rose Hirsch, PENNYWILD

Learn more at http://www.whatthefloat.com/coming-events.