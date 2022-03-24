Eyehategod Announces Spring North American Headline Tour Dates

Southern sludge legends Eyehategod have just announced a handful of Spring North American headline dates. Following their current tour supporting Clutch, the band will be hitting the road with support from IV and the Strange Band starting April 11th in Milwaukee and wrapping on April 17th in Tulsa.

Then Eyehategod will ramp touring back up with direct support from Bat starting on April 27th in Atlanta and wrapping on May 7th in Portland, with appearances from Come To Grief, Escuela Grind, and Snafu on select dates. Come check out the band that Rolling Stone dubbed as one of "America's great live bands".

EYEHATEGOD will be touring in support of their most recent full-length album A History of Nomadic Behavior. The 12-track album was produced by EYEHATEGOD, Sanford Parker (YOB, VOIVOD) and James Whitten (THOU, HIGH ON FIRE), with mixing by Whitten. The band recorded at HighTower Recording and Hypercube studios. The artwork for the LP was created by Gary Mader and Mike IX Williams.

New Orleans' EyeHateGod is the snarling, bilious sound of dead-end America. Since 1988, they've been a soundtrack for the troubled masses. Ugly music for ugly times. That's the sense of disenchantment and disease that lies at the heart of their latest and sixth full-length album, A History of Nomadic Behavior.

Anyone familiar with EHG's story knows this is survivor's music, a sound unto itself where Sabbathian riffs are meted out with a caustic anger that goes beyond punk. That's been the blueprint since guitarist Jimmy Bower (also of NOLA supergroup, Down) founded the band in 1988 with vocalist Michael IX Williams joining not long after. With a discography including sludge-punk mainstays like In the Name of Suffering (1990), Take as Needed for Pain (1993) Dopesick (1996), Confederacy of Ruined Lives (2000) or 2014's eponymously-titled LP, released in the US through Housecore Records, EHG laid the cracked foundation for their infamous and influential sound.

Tour Dates

Supporting Clutch

March 24 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory

March 25 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

March 26 - Reno, NV - Virginia Street Brewhouse

March 28 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

March 29 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

March 31 - Edmonton, AB - Midway

April 1 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre

April 2 - Missoula, MT - Wilma Theatre

April 3 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

April 5 - Billings, MT - Pub Station

April 7 - Minneapolis, MN - First Ave.

April 8 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

April 9 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Events Center

April 10 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

w/IV and the Strange Band

April 11 - Milwaukee, WI - X-Ray Archade

April 12 - Indianapolis, IN - Black Circle Brewing w/D.R.I.

April 13 - Fort Wayne, IN - Pierre's

April 14 - Canton, OH - Buzzbin

April 15 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag

April 16 - Little Rock, AR - Whitewater

April 17 - Tulsa, OK - Rabbit Hole (only EHG)

w/Bat, Come To Grief, Escuela Grind, Snafu

April 27 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl

April 28 - Huntington, WV - The Loud

April 29 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar

May 3 - Richmond, VA - Broadberry

May 4 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus

May 6 - Wallingford, CT - Cherry Street

May 8 - Providence, RI - Alchemy

May 9 - Brattleboro, VT - Stone Church

May 10 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

May 11 - Mechanicsburg, PA - Loverdrafts Brewing Co

May 13 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary

May 14 - Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge

May 15 - Cincinnati, OH - Legends