Eydís Evensen Shares North American Tour Dates for October

These dates follow her run of EU live dates this summer. 

By: Sep. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!
Album Review: Joplin & Virginia Woolf Live Inside Mary Bridget Davies On Her New Live Albu Photo 2 Mary Bridget Davies Frees Her Mind Musically
The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart' Photo 3 The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart'
Zach Bryan Sets 'The Quittin Time' 2024 Tour Dates Photo 4 Zach Bryan Sets 'The Quittin Time' 2024 Tour Dates

Eydís Evensen Shares North American Tour Dates for October

Following Icelandic pianist and composer, Eydís Evensen's second album ‘The Light’ out now via XXIM Records/Sony, the composer is headed to North America for a run of tour dates this October. The tour includes venues such as National Sawdust in Brooklyn, the Lodge Room in Los Angeles, and a handful of other cities. These dates follow her run of EU live dates this summer. 

Following on from her successful 2021 debut ‘Bylur’, which has amassed over 40 million audio streams to date and her subsequent 2022 EP ‘Frost’, ‘The Light’ further expands on this young artist’s scope for talent and expression, presenting her not only as a pianist, arranger and lyricist but also for the first time as a vocalist.

Evensen cites two underlying themes to the ‘The Light’: it is both a deep reflection on the rough and rugged landscapes of Iceland and how they have shaped her personality, as it is a personal expression of a sense of hope and brighter times following hardship. Both are represented by the theme of light – the inner light that guides us and the natural light, so rare in the dark Icelandic winters.

Written from personal experience at a time of relief and closure in her own life, Evensen is passing on here a message of both personal and collective hope and resilience to her listeners that better must come. Having dealt with personal challenges in the very best way she knows how – at the piano, making music, this cathartic experience of intense composition and performance has culminated in ‘The Light’.

Evensen has spoken of the impact on her work of both the ancient Icelandic choral tradition and also its time-honoured poetry tradition, going back to the famous sagas from the earliest days of settlement on the remote island. For ‘The Light’ she wrote a choral piece - based on one of her own poems - entitled ‘The Light II’, performed here by acclaimed Icelandic choir Schola Cantorum Reykjavicensis.

The first part refers to “a beautiful light that froze” to which the second part returns, heralding “the beautiful light still survives”. Her own singing voice can be heard on her song ‘Dreaming of Light’, for which Evensen also penned the lyrics.

Following recent performances at major tastemaker events throughout Europe, which include Reeperbahn Festival, ARTE Concert Festival, Iceland Airwaves and Eurosonic (ESNS), a tour of the USA and Canada will come later in the year, following shows throughout Europe and the UK in Summer 2023 (tour dates below). Her KEXP ‘Live at Home’ session has been seen by almost 4 million viewers to date.

North American Tour Dates

10/5 - Brooklyn, NY @ National Sawdust

10/7 - Montréal, CA @ Place des Arts - Cinquième Salle

10/8 - Chicago, IL @ Constellation

10/10 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Parkway Theater

10/12 - Vancouver, CA @ St. James Community Square

10/13 - Seattle, WA @ Triple Door

10/14 - Eugene, OR @ Hult Center for the Performing Arts

10/15 - Portland, OR @ The Old Church Concert Hall

10/17 - San Francisco, CA @ Swedish American Hall

10/18 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room Highland Park



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Video: Christine and the Queens Shares Marvin Descending Video Photo
Video: Christine and the Queens Shares 'Marvin Descending' Video

The video, directed by Red (AKA Christine and the Queens) and shot between the captivating backdrops of Paris, London, and Los Angeles, is both visually stunning and emotionally charged. It takes viewers on a mesmerizing journey through enchanting choreography and insightful visuals. Watch the video and check out tour dates!

2
MARIKA HACKMAN Shares New Single No Caffeine Photo
MARIKA HACKMAN Shares New Single 'No Caffeine'

The impeccably self-produced song finds Marika performing every instrument – house-of-horrors piano included – save for the brass and strings. The song has additional production from Sam Petts-Davies (Thom Yorke, Warpaint) and long-term collaborator Charlie Andrew (Alt-J). Watch the new music video!

3
Video: Rancid Share New Music Video Live Forever Photo
Video: Rancid Share New Music Video 'Live Forever'

Rancid share the music video for “Live Forever”, a track lifted from their new album Tomorrow Never Come. Over rapid-fire vocal chants and classic punk riffs, the black and white video captures unseen footage of the band during their massive European tour this past June, including headline shows and performances at Hell Fest and beyond.

4
MTVoid Announce Album & Release MaBeLu Song Photo
MTVoid Announce Album & Release 'MaBeLu' Song

MTVoid, the duo featuring TOOL’s Justin Chancellor and Sweet Noise/Serce vocalist Peter Mohamed, release their eagerly-awaited sophomore album, Matter’s Knot, Pt. 1. News of the 7-song, self-produced album’s forthcoming arrival comes with the release of “MaBeLu,” and its Jimmy Hayward directed video.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Olivia Rodrigo Unveils 'GUTS' Bonus TracksOlivia Rodrigo Unveils 'GUTS' Bonus Tracks
Video: Apple TV+ Debuts THE SUPER MODELS Docu-Series Trailer With Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista & Christy TurlingtonVideo: Apple TV+ Debuts THE SUPER MODELS Docu-Series Trailer With Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista & Christy Turlington
Elijah Wolf Hits The Road with Julian Lage & Releases New Single 'Was It All Just A Dream'Elijah Wolf Hits The Road with Julian Lage & Releases New Single 'Was It All Just A Dream'
California's Sitting On Stacy Kicks Off Their Next Chapter With 'Baby Girl'California's Sitting On Stacy Kicks Off Their Next Chapter With 'Baby Girl'

Videos

Watch Chlöe Bailey's Tiny Desk Concert Video
Watch Chlöe Bailey's Tiny Desk Concert
Lady Gaga Debuts New Jazz Version of 'Stupid Love' in Las Vegas Video
Lady Gaga Debuts New Jazz Version of 'Stupid Love' in Las Vegas
Kylie Minogue Releases Brand New Video Tension Video
Kylie Minogue Releases Brand New Video Tension
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
MJ THE MUSICAL
HAMILTON
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
ALADDIN