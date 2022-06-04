Experimental Electronic Duo A.M. Boys Share Debut Album, 'Distance Decay'

Distance Decay, the shimmering debut album from American electronic duo A.M. Boys, focuses on an intimate and minimal approach to instrumentation. The album's ten original songs juxtapose rippling rhythms with melodic synth lines and ethereal vocals.

The album was written during darkly lit late night jam sessions with analog synthesizers, drum machines, space echo and voice. These sessions were influenced by post-punk and cold wave, along with the duo's revered trinity of Kraftwerk, Aphex Twin, and Prince. (Sub one of these for Throbbing Gristle on a rainy night.)

The recording process was deliberately pared down to allow the duo to recreate the songs during live performances. This minimal approach yields an album that develops an emotional resonance with each listen. "We knew we didn't want to layer too much, we felt that the songs sounded stronger with less. A lot of modern music can be fussy and cluttered, we wanted to present the music simply, gaining a transparent power," Blonde explains.

Distance Decay was written and recorded by A.M. Boys at their studio, Glowmatic Sound, in Brooklyn. Moore mixed the album, additional vocal recording was done by Jeff Berner at Studio G, and Steve Fallone mastered the record at Sterling Sound. Blonde shot the cover photo and designed the group's logo.

"Distance decay" is a term describing the pattern of criminals committing less crime the further they travel from their homes. The duo can personally attest that this pattern exists.