Experimental Electronic Duo A.M. Boys Share Debut Album, 'Distance Decay'

|A.M. Boys Bio:
A.M. Boys combine the clean minimalism of the post-punk era with a contemporary approach to rhythm and arrangement. Multi-instrumentalist/producer Chris Moore (Light Vortex) and electronic musician/vocalist John Blonde (House of Blondes) create and perform using analog synths, drum machines, space echo, and voice.
After meeting at an Aphex Twin listening party in New York in 2014, the duo struck up an instant chemistry that resulted in an original batch of songs as early as 2018, leading to their first live performance: an opening slot for Suicide legend Martin Rev. They sent Rev's team one track, "Distance Decay," and were offered the slot the next day. This song became the title track of their forthcoming debut album, Distance Decay, which will be released on June 3, 2022.
Other live performances have included slots with Moon Diagrams (Deerhunter side project) and a memorable set for experimental venue Spectrum. The duo have also done DJ sets at Jupiter Disco, Troost, Sundown Bar, the Wythe Hotel, and other popular NYC venues. During the pandemic, the group holed up at their studio and recorded an entire second album, and are now working to incorporate some of these new songs into their live sets.
John Blonde is an electronic musician and songwriter who releases solo music as Muscle Club. He was also the principal member of NYC electronic band House of Blondes.
Chris Moore is a record producer, engineer, mixer, and electronic musician who releases solo music as Light Vortex and a variety of other aliases. As a producer and engineer, Moore has worked with TV on the Radio, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Scarlett Johansson & David Bowie, Foals, and OSEES.