Evangelía Unveils New EP 'Alpha/Beta'

Rising Greek-American pop starlet EVANGELÍA punctuates her recent momentum with the release of her new EP, Alpha/Beta, available now.

Following the release of her most recent single, “California Lullaby,” EVANGELÍA updates her catalog with a succinct offering, reinforcing her unique influences and supercharging her North American Feels Like Greek Summer Tour, which is currently underway.

EVANGELÍA has operated with impressive consistency of late, announcing her arrival to the Epic Records US roster in midsummer 2023, and getting the year off to a promising start with the release of her breezy single “California Lullaby.” With Alpha/Beta, EVANGELÍA rejuvenates the fruits of her recent labor, adding English and Greek versions to some of her highlight tracks, “Pali” and “Onira,” the latter of which sports an English standard version approaching 1 million YouTube views.

Alpha/Beta also includes the standard and Eleni Foureira-featured version of “Fotia,” the latter of which is featured on Foureira’s Diamond-certified Poli__Ploki album. Finding new and exciting ways to fuse elements of her Greek and American heritage has always been a priority for EVANGELÍA, and the new project embodies this mission.

“Greece is in my blood, it lives in everything I do. I’ve been weaving Greek and English together in new ways for the last 3 years, and this EP is the first time I’ve been able to have a project that captures all of me,” she says of her new project. “‘Pali’’ has always been one of my favorite songs. Getting to create a new English version of it felt like I was writing Pali for the first time.”

Currently in the midst of her Feels Like Greek Summer tour, EVANGELÍA gave a rousing pre-release show in New York City’s Bowery Ballroom just last night. The 12-date trek is EVANGELÍA’s first North American run, and wraps in early June in Seattle, WA. Tickets to the remaining dates can be purchased at evangeliamusic.com, and the routing can be found below.

Alpha/Beta Tracklist

Disc 1:

Fotiá

Páli (English Version)

Ónira

Disc 2:

Fotiá (Evangelia x Eleni Foureira)

Páli (Greek Version)

Ónira (Greek Version)

Feels Like Greek Summer Tour – Remaining Dates:

May 18 Baltimore, MD – Metro

May 23 Philadelphia, PA – The Filmore

May 30 Los Angeles, CA – The Roxy

May 31 Phoenix AZ – Valley Bar

June 2 San Francisco, CA – Café Du Nord

June 5 Seattle, WA – Madame Lou’s

Comments