Suki Waterhouse to Bring THE LOVELAND TOUR to Australia
The tour will visit Sydney Opera House Forecourt, Fortitude Music Hall, Hindley St. Music Hall, and Festival Hall.
Suki Waterhouse announced she will bring her Loveland Tour to Australia this December. The tour announcement comes just after Suki made her debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon performing 'Weirdo' from her new album Loveland.
Suki's Loveland Tour arrives in Australia on Tuesday, December 8th for On The Steps at Sydney Opera House Forecourt, before heading to Brisbane's Fortitude Music Hall on Wednesday, December 9th, Adelaide's Hindley St. Music Hall on Friday, December 11th, and wrapping up at Melbourne's Festival Hall on Saturday, December 12th.
An artist presale will commence Wednesday, September 23rd at 10am local and ends Thursday, September 24th at 9am local. Mastercard cardholders have special access to presale tickets in Australia with the presale starting on Wednesday, September 23rd at 11am local and ending Thursday, September 24th at 9am local. Following the Mastercard presale, Preferred ticket access will open at Thursday, September 24th at 10am local. Check out priceless.com/music for details. Fans can also purchase tickets via the Live Nation presale, which starts Wednesday, September 23rd at 11am local and ends Thursday, September 24th at 9am local. To purchase presale tickets, sign up now at livenation.com.au/register. Tickets go on sale to the general public Thursday, September 24th at 10am local.
This Australian leg of the Loveland Tour follows the release of Suki's new album Loveland, which landed at Number 3 on Spotify's Top Albums Debut chart in the US and has drawn critical acclaim including 4-star reviews from The Times, DIY, DORK, and NME, who confirmed the album shows how Suki has become 'one of modern alt-pop's most consistent and brilliant artists.' Rolling Stone called the album 'her best work yet,' praising how it is 'full of hooks, organic production, and confessional lyrics,' while NPR included the album in their Best New Albums of the Week list, and Variety raved that her 'sublime new album…puts Waterhouse's expansive range on full display.'
With over 1.75 billion global streams, Suki has established herself as one of indie-pop's most captivating voices, pairing honeyed vocals and bright-eyed melodies with deeply personal storytelling. On stage, Suki Waterhouse is, as NYLON declares, 'one of music's greatest showmen,' having sold out many headlining shows around the world and graced major festival stages including Coachella and Lollapalooza. She has opened for artists including Taylor Swift and Laufey, and next summer, she will join Sombr on his arena tour throughout the UK.
Suki Waterhouse The Loveland Tour Australia 2026
On The Steps at Sydney Opera House Forecourt — Tuesday, December 8
Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane — Wednesday, December 9
Hindley St. Music Hall, Adelaide — Friday, December 11
Festival Hall, Melbourne — Saturday, December 12
Tickets on Sale Thursday, September 24 at 10am Local
Artist Presale: Wednesday, September 23, 10am – Thursday, September 24, 9am
Mastercard Presale: Wednesday, September 23, 11am – Thursday, September 24, 9am
Live Nation Presale: Wednesday, September 23, 11am – Thursday, September 24, 9am
All times local. For complete tour & ticket information, visit livenation.com.au.
Photo Credit: Miles Aldridge
Photo Credit: Miles Aldridge
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