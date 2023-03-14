Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Ethereal Folk Singer Melanie MacLaren to Release Solo EP 'Tourist'

Ethereal Folk Singer Melanie MacLaren to Release Solo EP 'Tourist'

Melanie MacLaren is preparing her second solo EP, entitled “Tourist” which will be released through Tone Tree on April 20th.

Mar. 14, 2023  

Fresh off of her first tour, fast-rising Nashville folk artist Melanie MacLaren is preparing her second solo EP, entitled "Tourist" which will be released through Tone Tree on April 20th, 2023, along with a release show that night at famed venue The Basement in Nashville, TN featuring Baerd as support.

With the first 3 singles already released and featured on multiple playlist placements across platforms (notably, her singles "Orion" and "Summer in Sweden" on Spotify's Best of 2022 Fresh Folk Finds), the EP is comes highly anticipated and will expand on the sound she established with her first project- one that reaches beyond convention and effortlessly weaves the threads of past and present.

"She finds the diamonds in the rough of life and she dishes them with unfiltered vigor.... For comparison you can consider Melanie MacLaren to present as if an acoustic Phoebe Bridgers had Dylan's poetic magic." The Wild Is Calling

Melanie's lyrics have been described as "haunting yet humorous" and possessing a "sentimental cynicism" that "oozes with Gen-Z relatability." This duality shines through in all aspects of her music- classic finger-style guitar rests on on beds of ethereal, ambient synthesizers, while distorted traditional instruments like banjo, bouzouki and fiddle punctuate the compositions, demonstrating her keen ability to combine a unique , experimental sensibility with timeless folk style. Melanie MacLaren's natural aptitude for nuanced delivery, wistful guitar playing and her ability to write about living as if life were simply writing itself is everything you could want from a modern folk musician.

"Summer in Sweden" is an atmospheric and haunting modern folk song that highlights Melanie MacLaren's talent for poetic lyricism and her ability to twist the conventions of genre and storytelling on their head. Stream of consciousness writing rests on a bed of acoustic guitar and synthesizers, while Irish bouzouki, banjo and pedal steel join in halfway through as the intensity builds from contemplative to resolute.

"Orion" is a dreamy indie folk ballad with flashes of classic Americana sensibilities. The tongue in cheek lyricism is reminiscent of today's indie folk powerhouses while also calling to the influences of the long folk tradition before her, and the urgency of the lyrics reflect a self-destructive desire to make up for lost time. This urgency, however, is soothed by the song's production, as ethereal synth arpeggios and swirling pedal steel make "Orion" a shimmering and bittersweet ode to memorable nights.

After moving to Nashville from New York, she released her stunning debut EP "Kill My Time" in February 2022 independently to enthusiastic critical reception before gaining the attention of Tone Tree Distribution in Nashville. Within a few months of the release, she had signed with Tone Tree and landed several coveted playlist spots on Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music, boasting over 500,000 streams in her debut year.

Not one to stand by and wait, Melanie also released a collaborative folk EP of duets named "Tadpole Emporium" in October 2022 with seminal UK/Irish folk singer-songwriter Lorkin O'Reilly, accompanied by an UK/Ireland tour in November 2022 to great fanfare and success. Dusty Organ raved, "A striking and poetic release, Melanie balances haunting y



Le Sserafims Huh Yunjin Releases a New Self-Produced Single love you twice Photo
Le Sserafim's Huh Yunjin Releases a New Self-Produced Single 'love you twice'
LE SSERAFIM’s HUH YUNJIN unveiled a self-produced single “love you twice” today. The new single follows “Raise y_our glass,” out on the 100th day since LE SSERAFIM’s debut, and “I ≠ DOLL,” released in January 2023. “love you twice” is an acoustic indie pop track evoking the glittering feeling of warm springtime.
Chart-Topping Chicago-Based Musician Sarantos Releases New Single Another Surgery Photo
Chart-Topping Chicago-Based Musician Sarantos Releases New Single 'Another Surgery'
Sarantos is a genre-fluid singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist with an ever-expanding catalog of releases. Hailing from Chicago, he has created both national and international chart-topping singles, while placing his songs on hit daytime TV shows like 'Days of Our Lives.' With more than 200K Spotify streams of his latest album, 'A Spoonful of Greece,' and another 35K on his past three singles, the award-winning artist continues his monthly release schedule with 'Another Surgery.'
Watch: Malina Moye Asks The Question, Are You Okay? In Her New Music Video F.I.N.E. Photo
Watch: Malina Moye Asks The Question, 'Are You Okay?' In Her New Music Video F.I.N.E.
Singer-songwriter-guitarist Malina Moye has released her contemporary blues rock opus F.I.N.E. (F*d Up, Insecure, Neurotic, and Emotionally unstable), the second single from her upcoming album 'Dirty,' which drops this Friday, March 17.
Julian Loida to Release Giverny Album in May Photo
Julian Loida to Release 'Giverny' Album in May
Julian Loida will unveil his new full-length album Giverny. Loida’s range of sound and genre exploration is largely a product of his synesthesia - music is a literal full-body experience for him, with sounds often invoking involuntary sensations of color, texture, or even taste. For Julian Loida, music is a visual art.

From This Author - Michael Major


Video: MGM+ Shares THE PORTABLE DOOR TrailerVideo: MGM+ Shares THE PORTABLE DOOR Trailer
March 14, 2023

The comedy stars multi-time Golden Globe nominee Sam Neill (Peter Rabbit, Jurassic Park) and Patrick Gibson (The OA, Tolkien),  joining two-time Academy Award winner Christoph Waltz (Django Unchained, No Time to Die) and Sophie Wilde (Eden, You Don’t Know Me). Watch the new video trailer now!
Oropendola Releases New Single Ahead of Album Release on FridayOropendola Releases New Single Ahead of Album Release on Friday
March 14, 2023

Brooklyn artist Oropendola (who has played with Half Waif, Barrie, Samir Langus) has released her new single Rorschach Sky. This is the third & final single (following Knocking Down Flowers and Trust the Sun ) off of her upcoming album “Waiting for the Sky to Speak” via Spirit House Records and Wilbur & Moore Records.
Garden of Dreams Talent Show Returns to Radio City Music Hall With More Than 150 Local PerformersGarden of Dreams Talent Show Returns to Radio City Music Hall With More Than 150 Local Performers
March 14, 2023

Celebrities and athletes have participated in the Garden of Dreams Talent Show – from mentoring performers to serving as presenters at the event – including Whoopi Goldberg, Henrik Lundqvist, Alicia Keys, Adam Graves, Sara Bareilles, Remy Ma, Miguel, Susan Sarandon, Fat Joe, Darryl McDaniels, Caleb McLaughlin, ASAP Rocky, Gaten Matarazzo, and more.
ALEX VS. AMERICA & SUPERMARKET STAKEOUT Are Back With Brand-New Seasons in April on Food NetworkALEX VS. AMERICA & SUPERMARKET STAKEOUT Are Back With Brand-New Seasons in April on Food Network
March 14, 2023

In Alex vs. America, acclaimed chef and Food Network staple Alex Guarnaschelli competes against three culinary superstars at the same time over two rounds. Set in pop-up kitchens outside local supermarkets, each Supermarket Stakeout episode begins with host Alex Guarnaschelli giving four contestants $500 apiece.
Mickey & Friends 10 Classic Shorts - Volume 2 Sets Digital, DVD & Blu-Ray Release DateMickey & Friends 10 Classic Shorts - Volume 2 Sets Digital, DVD & Blu-Ray Release Date
March 14, 2023

They are combined with a fun all-new animated interstitials introduction featuring Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald, Goofy and Pluto, as the beloved Disney characters gather together to watch a slideshow on some of their hilarious past adventures. Mickey & Friends 10 Classic Shorts – Volume 2 debuts as part of Disney's 100th anniversary.
share