Erykah Badu, The Roots & More to Perform at Smokin Grooves Festival

A timeless Neo-Soul experience bridging several generations of artists will take place at the Los Angeles State Historic Park on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Smokin Grooves Festival will feature performances by Erykah Badu, Nas, The Roots, Miguel, Jhené Aiko and many others, including contemporary acts like Smino, Sir, The internet, Flying Lotus and Thundercat, as well as Roy Ayers, Angie Stone, Musiq Soulchild, Dwele, and many more.

The full festival lineup is: Erykah Badu, Nas, The Roots, Miguel, Jhené Aiko, The internet, Flying Lotus, Kamasi Washington, Thundercat, Smino, Hiatus Kaiyote, Sir, Little Dragon, Toro y Moi, Musiq Soulchild, India.Arie, Macy Gray, Angie Stone, Leela James, Talib Kweli, Roy Ayers, Dead Prez, Slum Village, Dwele Joe Kay, Ravyn Lenae, Phony Ppl, Bilal, Goapele, Fousheé, Free Nationals, Yussef Dayes, Charlotte Day Wilson, Domi & JD Beck, Unusual Demont, Daydream Masi, Blu & Exile and Jelani Aryeh.

There will be a special presale beginning Friday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. PT for guests who sign up for early access to passes online here. Following the presale, any remaining tickets still available will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, Dec. 3 at 2 p.m. PT here. GA tickets start at $184.99 and VIP tickets (only available for guests 21 years of age and older) start at $399.99.

