ERNEST Reveals Tour Support for 'Legalize Country Music Road Show Tour'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Big Loud's ERNEST has revealed support for his upcoming Legalize Country Music Road Show Tour, adding up-and-coming breakout artist Graham Barham to select dates. The previously announced headlining tour will kick off in Vancouver, Canada on Sept. 4 and continue throughout several markets, including Los Angeles, Calif., Anaheim, Calif., Fort Worth, Texas, Milwaukee, Wis., Knoxville, Tenn., and more. Additionally, ERNEST is also slated as direct support on Jelly Roll's upcoming Beautifully Broken Tour.

The news is the latest milestone in a momentous year for ERNEST, who in addition to releasing his highly anticipated sophomore album NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE in April earned nominations for 2024 ACM New Male Artist of the Year and Artist-Songwriter of the Year, made his Stagecoach performance debut, and sold out back-to-back headlining shows at the Ryman Auditorium. His album NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE continues to be ranked on numerous “Best Of” lists, including Billboard's The Best Albums of 2024, and Country Now and The Tennessean's album rankings. The 2X Variety Hitmaker and multiple-time CMA Triple Play winner last week also earned his 10th and 11th penned No.1s at country radio, first with the record-breaking Billboard Hot 100 Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen track, “I Had Some Help,” and then the following week with “Cowgirls” by Morgan Wallen ft. ERNEST, marking the Nashville native's official first No.1 at country radio as an artist.

A prolific songwriter who “best represents how, in the next decade, the communal spirit driving country music in Nashville will likely redefine popular culture worldwide” (The Tennessean), ERNEST has written 11 No.1s at country radio to date, penning hits for artists including Jelly Roll, Post Malone, Sam Hunt, Kane Brown, Morgan Wallen, Chris Lane, and more. His headlining success as a solo artist also includes more than a billion artist streams to date, sold-out shows at the Ryman Auditorium, as well as his upcoming headlining tour. He has appeared on Live With Kelly and Mark, The Kelly Clarkson Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, CBS This Morning and more. The Pollstar cover star proves to be more than just a game changing behind-the-scenes force who helped define a generation, but also a maverick that “creates a sound all his own” (Pollstar). NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE is the follow up to ERNEST's 2021 debut album, FLOWER SHOPS (THE ALBUM), which features the 2X Platinum title-track “Flower Shops (feat. Morgan Wallen)" and gave fans a glimpse of ERNEST's edgy artistic styling. Known for penning some of country music's biggest recent hits, some of his No. 1s as a writer to date include: Jelly Roll's 2X Platinum “Son of a Sinner,” Kane Brown's Platinum “One Mississippi,” Sam Hunt's Platinum “Breaking Up Was Easy In The 90's,” Chris Lane's 2X Platinum “Big, Big Plans,” and several Morgan Wallen hits.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE is available everywhere now and tickets to the Legalize Country Music Road Show Tour are available at ERNESTOFFICIAL.COM.

LEGALIZE COUNTRY MUSIC ROAD SHOW TOUR DATES

Sept. 4 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom*

Sept. 5 – Kelowna, BC – Community Theater*

Sept. 6 – Redmond, Ore. – General Duffy's*

Sept. 12 – Los Angeles, Calif. – El Rey Theatre*

Sept. 13 – Anaheim Calif. – House of Blues*

Sept. 14 – Modesto, Calif. – The Fruityard*

Sept. 26 – Fort Worth, Texas – Billy Bob's

Sept. 27 – Stephenville, Texas – Twisted J's Live*

Sept. 28 – Nacogdoches, Texas – Banita Creek Hall*

Oct. 4 – Denver, Colo. – Grizzly Rose

Oct. 5 – Grand Junction, Colo. – Warehouse 2565*

Oct. 10 – Des Moines, Iowa – Wooly's

Oct. 11 – Milwaukee, Wis. – The Rave*

Oct. 12 – Madison, Wis. – The Sylvee*

Oct. 17 – Knoxville, Tenn. – The Mill and Mine*

Oct. 25 – Columbus, Ohio – The Bluestone*

*Supported by Graham Barham

Comments