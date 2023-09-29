Ernest Kohl Releases 'DANCE RIGHT BACK INTO HEAVEN' Remixes With David Diebold

In the world of dance music, where the beat is the pulse of life, Ernest Kohl's latest release, "DANCE RIGHT BACK INTO HEAVEN," is a celestial gift to the LGBTQ community and dance enthusiasts worldwide. As DJ Speir, I am thrilled to take you on a musical journey through this phenomenal Maxi-single.

Ernest Kohl, an International Award-Winning Billboard Recording Artist, has joined forces with the talented David Diebold to produce a sonic masterpiece that defies genres. "DANCE RIGHT BACK INTO HEAVEN" is not just a song; it's an epic fusion of EDM, Mainstream Dance, Pop, NRG, Circuit, Nu-Disco, Trance, House, Euro-Club, and Crossover elements. It's a testament to the power of music to transcend boundaries and ignite the dance floor with pure energy.

The history behind this track adds a layer of nostalgia and significance. Originally released as a 12-inch vinyl record on the legendary Megatone Records, the song was a trailblazer in the Hi-NRG and Dance music scene. It played a pivotal role in shaping the EDM sound we know and love today. Ernest Kohl's insistence on sharing the mic with David Diebold created a magical synergy that took the song to the top of Dance Charts worldwide in 1990.

But beyond the beats and melodies lies a touching story of friendship and commitment. David Diebold tragically passed away in 1992 due to complications from AIDS, but before his untimely departure, he made Ernest promise to create a full-length Maxi-single of the song. Decades later, Ernest Kohl has fulfilled that promise in grand style, delivering a Maxi-single that pays homage to his dear friend's legacy while embracing a new era of dance music.

The "DANCE RIGHT BACK INTO HEAVEN" - The New Remixes Maxi-single boasts an impressive 35 remixes, each skillfully crafted by award-winning mix-masters. From Ian Coleen to DJ Kor (who collaborated with Ernest Kohl himself), these remixes breathe new life into this dance anthem. The diversity of styles, from Progressive EDM to Euro-NRG, Circuit, and Mainstream Club, ensures that there's something for every dance music enthusiast.

Ernest Kohl's vocals soar with passion and precision, infusing the track with an irresistible charm. The lyrics resonate with themes of love, liberation, and the joy of dancing without inhibition. It's an anthem that celebrates self-expression and unity, making it a perfect fit for the LGBTQ community and beyond.

This Maxi-single is not just a standalone release; it's part of Ernest Kohl's "DISCOFIED" VOL #1 & VOL. #2, a double CD/LP anthology that showcases his greatest hits, special remixes, and brand-new bonus tracks. It's a testament to Kohl's enduring influence on the dance music scene.

"DANCE RIGHT BACK INTO HEAVEN" - The New Remixes is a sonic adventure that captures the essence of dance music's evolution. It's a celebration of love, life, and the power of music to bring people together. Ernest Kohl and David Diebold's collaboration is a poignant reminder of the beauty that can emerge from friendship and artistic synergy. So, turn up the volume, hit the dance floor, and let this Maxi-single transport you to musical ecstasy. It's not just a song; it's an experience, and it's sure to be the soundtrack of the season.