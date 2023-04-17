Erin Duvall Unveils

Singer, songwriter, mother, and entrepreneur Erin Duvall releases her empowering music video, "Too Little, Too Late." As Erin continues to soar to new heights through her beautiful yet chaotic journey, her vocal powerhouse and artistry prevail through great influence and self-reflection.

Produced and directed by Simeon Baker, Terry Baker, Erin Duvall, David Mann Jr. and cinematographer Tony Pettiford from Clear Scope Media, the music video conveys a message of strength and independence. Erin continues to be a voice for those pursuing their own visions and reflecting on their feelings and triumphs. In the country music song, "Too Little, Too Late," Erin acknowledges breaking those barriers to be able to rediscover herself.

In a song review from The Nash News, '"Too Little, Too Late" is the perfect song to help elevate her name. Much of what makes Duvall tick comes from her home state of Texas. She grew up being influenced by the sounds around her: country, blues, gospel, and rock. Duvall also represents the power of being a single mom while pursuing her dreams."

The "Too Little, Too Late" single and video express the complexity of realizing it's time for greater things. "Say "Too Little, Too Late" to those that dim your light and don't give you the freedom to soar to great heights. You are amazing and deserve nothing less," says Erin.

Erin's music video release, "Walking Country Song," was featured as one of the Top Country Music Videos of the Week on Taste of Country, alongside other artists Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Carrie Underwood, Chase Rice, and Tenille Arts. For the highly anticipated music video "Too Little, Too Late," Erin takes solace in the fact that those mistakes and life lessons have all been part of the impactful journey set out for her and her kids. Watch the music video for "Too Little, Too Late" HERE!

There are many roles women play on a daily basis, creating a need for several different faces that each resemble the role authentically. Erin Duvall's intention is to show you all of her roles and "faces'' via her successful mediums of Music, Motherhood and Entrepreneurship. Collectively - "The Three Faces of Erin''. She aims to have you unmask your "faces'', embrace your roles and find what inspires you.

The Texas-born singer-songwriter, Erin Duvall, was raised on a foundation of country, blues, gospel, and rock 'n' roll. Erin's unique approach to music has drawn comparisons to singers like Janis Joplin, Natalie Maines, and Susan Tedeschi. As the fourth of five children in her family, Erin learned to advocate for herself and what she wanted at an early age, which was to always perform. By delivering raspy country vocals, Erin sets herself apart from other women in today's country music scene. She belts, teases, and soars into listeners' ears with her roadhouse bluesy tunes and the sultry sounds of her vocals.

Erin's debut album, Out of Focus, was recorded in 2010 with producer and songwriter Rob Giles. Rob Giles is a singer-songwriter known for his solo work, along with working with Andy Summers of the Police and the band The Rescues.

Taking a pause to become a mother to four beautiful children and, as a single mother, she knows the importance of hard work and following your dreams. Currently, Erin is working with Terry and Simeon Baker of Baker Brothers Music. With over 30 years of experience, they have worked with Michael McDonald, Aretha Franklin, Kirk Franklin, Patty Austin, Wayne Newton, and Bishop TD Jakes, to name a few. Together they are working to perfectly blend country, gospel, and rock 'n' roll into one sound, showcasing the music that was rooted in Erin's upbringing.

The story of Erin Duvall has taken her around the sun twice and led her back to her passion for music time and time again. As a mompreneur, Erin is the creator and founder of the children's animated character Aunty E, who teaches children about all types of music. The exciting animated world of Aunty E started in 2006 with producer Billy Henry. Billy has worked with prominent acts like The Chicks, Courtyard Hounds, Fleetwood Mac, and Shakira.The project is very near and dear to Erin's heart, and she is excited to share the progress with all of you as she revamps it. Aunty E now features over twenty characters, a book series, and an album.

As an influential philanthropist, Erin Duvall and her sister, Molly Duvall Thomas, founded a multimedia brand known as Sisters of Red. Sharing their love of fashion, design, travel, and all things real and beautiful, Sisters of Red started in 2017 as a creative outlet to share their inspiration. As a sister-duo, the two share a passion for giving to help make a difference in the lives of others.

"I have grown up with two very strong examples of family first, hard work and giving back. So now, as a single mother of four, I feel very strongly to leave a legacy behind for my children that makes them proud," says Duvall. With the passion that burns inside Erin Duvall, she will excel in all aspects of her career, especially in an ever-increasing world of burn-outs and flashes that dispense as quickly as the wick is lit.