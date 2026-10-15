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Eric Jerardi to Release LP THE GAME

The album began as a songwriting dare and evolved into Jerardi's most personal work, produced by Michael James.

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Eric Jerardi to Release LP THE GAME

Eric Jerardi's upcoming LP, The Game, may have started as a dare. But Eric Jerardi played it exactly the way he always has—honestly, fearlessly, and all in. The album began with a challenge from a close musical friend who refused to leave Jerardi alone. Relentless texts. Daily reminders. No escape. The concept was deceptively simple: write 12 songs in 12 weeks. Every Wednesday morning, Jerardi received a phrase that had to be used verbatim in that week's song—phrases he would never have chosen on his own. Miss the deadline, and there was a fine. Miss too many, and you were out. No polish required. Just honesty and accountability.

'What began as a game became a mirror,' said Jerardi. 'These prompts pulled things out of me I probably would have avoided—grief, regret, loss, relationships, my father, my brother, my own hypocrisy. This record cost me twenty dollars, a little sleep, and a whole lot of honesty. Worth every penny.'

Produced by Michael James (Robben Ford, Edwin McCain, New Radicals) and featuring the iconic Muscle Shoals backing vocals of Cindy and Marie, The Game is raw, lean, and unfiltered. Jerardi's latest single from The Game, 'Thorns And Roses,' has already been finding success on AAA, Americana, and blues radio with its slinky, upright bass and Hammond organ-driven shuffle. Jerardi's new music lives somewhere among soulful, guitar-slinging contemporaries like Marc Broussard or Warren Haynes, but 'Thorns And Roses' leans a little greasier, a little more New Orleans, and a little more Dr. John in his verse delivery. The resulting tune is Jerardi's first dive into writing from a perspective other than his own, and fans will hope he continues down that path with future projects.

Beyond the music, Jerardi's world keeps expanding. At Jerardi's Little Store in Dayton, Ohio, fans travel from across the country—and around the world—to meet him, collect signed merchandise, and have Eric personally select wines from his curated collection. That same spirit will continue to live on through his forthcoming YouTube series, Backroom Blues & Bottles, where stripped-down performances filmed in the store's back room will bring together two of his passions: music and wine.

Fans can stream or purchase 'Thorns And Roses' today at this link, check out Jerardi's previously released singles 'Unexpected Connections' and 'Setting Sun' at their respective links, and pre-order or pre-save The Game ahead of its October 30th release right here.

Eric Jerardi will take his hometown stage for a special album release show on November 19th at The Brightside in Dayton, Ohio. For more information, visit ericjerardi.com.

The Game Tracklist

I Don't Belong With You

Setting Sun

A Man Ain't A Man Until His Father Dies

Unexpected Connections

Hard Being Here

Thorns And Roses

Count On You

Your Birthday

Lies And Truth

Dig Down Deep

Light Danced Through Your Window

Nature Speaks

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