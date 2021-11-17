Erath Old Completes His Long Awaited Album SOONER OR LATER

Singer-songwriter Erath Old has released the album five years in the making, "Sooner Or Later," available everywhere now.

You can listen to the album here.

"The song 'Sooner or Later' is about chasing your dreams but in order to do that, we have to leave the past behind us. We have to move on and beyond that which has been holding us back. There's a struggle in each of us and it's different for all of us but we all have something. We need the courage to face that struggle so we can get free of it and get on with what it is we are supposed to be doing," explains Erath.

Whether it's an intimate acoustic setting or a full band performance, from the first word to the last note, Erath creates a moment where you truly enjoy yourself. With a coy grin and a raised eyebrow, Erath Old combines all we love about the ghosts of country western with the rhythms of today's "rock" and a dash of raw grudge that has ever been a part of his musical development.

The singer-songwriter Erath Old resides in Nashville, TN, and is originally from Alabama. Taking the stage many times a year, Erath brings charismatic energy to the stage, as he tours southeast, midwestern, and northeast cities.