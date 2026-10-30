Epic Records Releases EPIC PRESENTS: HOLIDAY RADIO

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Epic Records has released Epic Presents: Holiday Radio, a 14-track holiday album out now. Bringing together some of the label's voices across R&B, pop, hip-hop and beyond, the project pairs beloved holiday classics with original songs and collaborations. Featuring Meghan Trainor, GIVĒON, Mariah The Scientist, Coi Leray, Mimi Webb, BIA, Jawan, AKIA, UMI, and more, Epic Presents: Holiday Radio adds an Epic spin to the sounds of the season. Stream it here.

Among the project's highlights is 'Milk N Cookies,' an original collaboration between 2-time GRAMMY-nominated Coi Leray and Lucky Daye that blends their signature styles through buttery harmonies and infectious R&B melodies. Mimi Webb brings her vocals to a rendition of 'Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,' while GRAMMY winning Meghan Trainor delivers a take on the holiday favorite 'Frosty the Snowman.' GRAMMY-nominated GIVĒON lends his vocals to 'The First Noel,' BET Award winning Mariah The Scientist reimagines 'Please Come Home for Christmas,' and UMI offers an acoustic interpretation of 'This Christmas.'

The holiday spirit carries on with tracks from Epic's rising artists, including H3RIZON's 'Kiss Me Before Midnight,' N3WYRKLA's 'Coming Home,' Johnny Venus' 'Give Love on Christmas Day,' and 'X-Mas in the A' from Jawan, Keri Hilson and Breskii. The project also features tracks from Eurovision winner Duncan Laurence, SHOOP, YoDogg, AKIA, Black Fortune and BIA, showcasing the range of sounds and styles that make up Epic's roster.

Under the leadership of Chairman and CEO Ezekiel Lewis, Epic Records continues to shape the sound of contemporary music. The label's momentum in 2026 is underscored by a string of chart-topping releases, including 21 Savage's What Happened to the Streets?, Madison Beer's locket, Future's The Real Me, and Tyla's A*POP. The year also saw Meghan Trainor return with her seventh studio album, Toy With Me, and GIVĒON's Beloved Act II.

Bringing together familiar holiday favorites and fresh new sounds, Epic Presents: Holiday Radio delivers a festive soundtrack offering something for everyone and every holiday occasion. Epic Presents: Holiday Radio is out now via Epic Records; listen here.

Tracklist

Meghan Trainor - 'Frosty the Snowman'

Duncan Laurence - 'Our Christmas'

Coi Leray ft. Lucky Daye - 'Milk N Cookies'

H3RIZON - 'Kiss Me Before Midnight'

Mariah The Scientist - 'Please Come Home for Christmas'

SHOOP - 'Blue Christmas'

UMI - 'This Christmas'

N3WYRKLA - 'Coming Home'

Johnny Venus - 'Give Love on Christmas Day'

YoDogg ft. AKIA - 'Naughty for You'

Jawan ft. Keri Hilson and Breskii - 'X-Mas in the A'

BIA & Black Fortune - 'Buy What You Want (Christmas)'

GIVĒON - 'The First Noel'

Mimi Webb - 'Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas'

About Epic Records

Epic Records is the place to hear tomorrow's hits, today — and to revisit yesterday's indelible trailblazers. For several decades, the New York-rooted record label has been instrumental in bringing groundbreaking sounds and artists to the mainstream, from grunge pioneers Pearl Jam and pop legend Michael Jackson to rap icon Travis Scott and South African 'popiano' star Tyla. Founded in 1953 as a jazz and classical label, Epic moved to the forefront of the rock and soul scenes throughout the '60s and '70s, signing acts like The Yardbirds and Sly & the Family Stone. The historic success of Jackson's 1982 album Thriller — the best-selling album of all time, with an estimated 70 million copies sold worldwide — and George Michael's Faith cemented the label's status as a global powerhouse. Becoming part of Sony Music in 1991, Epic continued its legacy through the '90s and 2000s with defining releases from Rage Against the Machine, Celine Dion, Jennifer Lopez, Fiona Apple, and Shakira. In 2026, Epic has a roster featuring 21 Savage, BIA, Coi Leray, Future, GIVĒON, Madison Beer, Mariah The Scientist, Meghan Trainor, Tyla, Zara Larsson, and more.





Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 1 Days 15 Hrs 13 Min 24 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone