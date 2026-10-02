Just Jayne Release A LIL MORE JAYNE Deluxe Edition

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All-female country-pop trio Just Jayne have released 'It Could Be Worse' alongside A Lil More Jayne, the deluxe edition of their debut EP, out now via The Core Records. The eight-track collection showcases Taylor Edwards, Jillian Steele and Rachel Wiggins' signature three-part harmonies, sharp pop hooks and candid stories of friendship, heartbreak and figuring it all out.

A witty breakup kiss-off, 'It Could Be Worse' joins the seven tracks from their August debut, which includes 'White Picket Fence,' 'What's His Name?' and 'Emergency Contact.' An official visualizer for the new song arrives October 7, at 12:00pm CT.

Originally released August 14, Jayne helped double the trio's weekly global streams following its debut. Focus track 'Emergency Contact' earned the top placement on Spotify's Coming Up Country and Amazon Music's next gen playlists, with Just Jayne featured on both covers.

Across the project, Just Jayne are joined by an impressive group of songwriters, including Meghan Trainor, Kid Harpoon (Harry Styles, Maggie Rogers), Tyler Johnson (Harry Styles, SZA, Sam Smith), Sasha Alex Sloan (LANY, Camila Cabello), and Allison Veltz Cruz (Jason Aldean, Nate Smith, Josh Ross), among others. Trainor, Kid Harpoon and Johnson teamed up to write 'Bad Day,' while the trio co-wrote the EP's focus track, 'Emergency Contact,' with Sloan and King Henry.

At the heart of their music is Jayne—a persona created from pieces of their names and the experiences they share. She's the best friend, the big sister, the girl you look up to and the girl still figuring it out, and the trio brings her to life with an unmistakably female point of view and a simple idea: everyone is Jayne.

The release built on a breakout year that included recognition on Taste of Country's 'RISERS: 2026 Artists to Watch' roundup, with the outlet noting that 'Just Jayne are bringing beautiful three-part harmonies back to country music.' After making their international debut at C2C Festival in London earlier this year, Just Jayne have continued building momentum on the road with dates supporting multi-platinum hitmaker Nate Smith on his Long Live Country Rock and Roll Tour, along with festival appearances including CMA Fest and LASSO MONTREAL.

Just Jayne will celebrate with a Desert 5 Spot pop-up performance in Los Angeles on October 7, before joining Ashley Cooke for shows in Los Angeles, San Luis Obispo and Sacramento. The trio will also support Josh Ross on three Canadian dates in November.

A Lil More Jayne Tracklist

It Could Be Worse

White Picket Fence

Love A Loser

What's His Name?

Bad Day

Climate Change

Death & Taxes

Emergency Contact

Just Jayne Tour Dates

October 2 - Bentonville, AR - Bentonville Square Downtown

October 7 - Los Angeles, CA - Desert 5 Spot

October 8 – Los Angeles, CA – El Rey Theatre – supporting Ashley Cooke

October 9 – San Luis Obispo, CA – Fremont Theatre – supporting Ashley Cooke

October 10 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades – supporting Ashley Cooke

November 12 – Pickering, ON – The Arena at Pickering Casino Resort – supporting Josh Ross

November 13 – Rama, ON – Casino Rama Resort – supporting Josh Ross

November 14 – Windsor, ON – The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor – supporting Josh Ross

November 20 - Detroit, MI - Detroit Tree Lighting Festival

About Just Jayne

A rising force in country music, Just Jayne unites three passionate singer-songwriters—Taylor Edwards, Jillian Steele, and Rachel Wiggins—who've dreamed up their own signature blend of breathtaking harmonies, feel-good hooks, and deeply relatable storytelling. Thanks to the irresistible power of singles like 'What's His Name?,' 'Love A Loser,' and 'Climate Change' (a fall 2025 release featured on the official soundtrack to the blockbuster rom-com 'Nobody Wants This'), the Nashville-based trio have earned recognition on artist-to-watch lists from the likes of The Tennessean and Taste of Country (who featured the group on its 'RISERS: 2026 Artists to Watch' roundup). After first connecting as songwriting majors at Belmont University, Just Jayne formed in 2023 and experienced explosive TikTok growth before they'd even released any music, catching the attention of superstars like Kelsea Ballerini and Meghan Trainor. Managed by The Core Entertainment, the trio introduced their timeless yet fresh country sound with the early-2025 single 'This Morning' and released their debut EP, Jayne, in August 2026 via The Core Records, followed by the deluxe edition, A Lil More Jayne, in October. With their recent live dates including a run as support for Maddox Batson and touring with multi-platinum hitmaker Nate Smith in April—as well as making their international debut by performing at C2C Festival in London in March—they've also toured with Maddie & Tae, Billy Currington, and Tyler Hubbard, in addition to taking the stage at leading festivals like CMA Fest and LASSO MONTREAL.

Photo Credit: Jack Owens



Photo Credit: Jack Owens

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