Enter the 'GUTS World Tour Bus' Before Seeing Olivia Rodrigo's Concert

Tickets for the North American leg of Olivia Rodrigo's arena tour are completely sold-out, but a captivating new immersive, one-of-a kind experience will be available for all fans in cities along the tour route. The GUTS World Tour Bus Experience will provide attendees a GUTS-inspired world with exclusive benefits for American Express Card Members, and limited-edition offerings from Starbucks and Sony's LinkBuds S. Admission is free.

The colorful bus will make its first stop at The Music Yard in Charlotte, NC this Friday, March 8 – before Rodrigo's show at Spectrum Center. Additional stops will include tour venues and local points of interest. Visit www.oliviarodrigo.com/tour or follow @liviesHQ for more information on the bus.

The GUTS World Tour Bus Experience offers an interactive fan experience designed to evoke an iconic 1990s mainstay – a teenage girl's bedroom. Mixing creatively curated décor and interactive, shareable encounters, the bus interior includes memorabilia, a closet full of authentic SOUR tour outfits worn by Rodrigo, a mirrored acrylic vanity and more. Visitors will have the chance to enter giveaways and purchase exclusive merch. There will be photo moments including opps with a crescent moon (similar to the one seen in the live set), and star-filled toilet. There will also be craft tables where fans can add unique and personalized elements to their merch.

American Express continues to support Rodrigo on her GUTS World Tour as the presenting partner of the GUTS World Tour Bus Experience. Amex Card Member benefits onsite include access to an exclusive Olivia Rodrigo x Amex trading card set and dedicated apparel available only to Card Members (terms apply to all benefits). These are just a few of the many entertainment benefits Amex Card Members can access.

All fans can enter exclusive giveaways, including concert tickets for each night's show.

To celebrate Starbucks' new lavender beverages, a limited-edition GUTS Starbucks Card will be given to fans. The first 1,000 fans who arrive at the bus each day will receive the $10 Starbucks gift Card.

Fans can try out the custom LinkBuds S x Olivia Rodrigo earbuds, which Olivia designed and tuned in partnership with Sony. Fans who purchase the earbuds on-site will receive a limited edition “Olivia's O's” cereal box, as seen in the campaign ad, as a gift with their purchase.

Rodrigo is touring the world in support of GUTS, her sophomore album, which topped the album charts in over 13 countries including the U.S., where it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. GUTS appeared on more than 30 Best of 2023 lists, including The New York Times, Rolling Stone, NPR, Pitchfork and Billboard.

The New York Times observed, “The opening night of the pop star's Guts World Tour had sparkle and abandon, but making her songs feel big didn't require much besides the songs themselves.” The Los Angeles Times praised the “thrilling tour opener” while Rolling Stone noted, “Rodrigo cemented her position in pop culture as a generation-defining artist.”

A portion of all proceeds from the GUTS World Tour ticket sales will go towards Olivia Rodrigo's Fund 4 Good, a global initiative to support community-based nonprofits that champion girl's education, support reproductive rights, and prevent gender-based violence. [Fund 4 Good is a fund of the Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF), a 501(c)(3) charitable organization.] For the North American GUTS world tour, Olivia partnered with the National Network of Abortion Funds to ensure those most impacted by systemic racism, misogyny, and healthcare barriers can get the reproductive care they deserve. View the tour itinerary HERE.