Enhypen to Host Second World Tour 'Fate'

‘MORE TO COME’ on the official tour poster hints at possibilities of additional dates and venues. 

By:
K-pop powerhouse ENHYPEN are hosting their second world tour ENHYPEN WORLD TOUR 'FATE' (hereinafter 'FATE'). 

Announced today on the band’s official social media channels and global fandom platform Weverse, 'FATE' follows ENHYPEN’s first world tour ‘MANIFESTO’ which included 22 shows in 12 cities around the globe between September 2022 and February 2023. 

‘FATE’ will kick off on July 29 with two consecutive dates at KSPO Dome in Seoul. Online live streaming of the Seoul shows will also be available for both dates. The tour will continue to Japan for shows in Osaka on September 2 & 3, and Tokyo on September 13 & 14.

Tour dates in the U.S. include Los Angeles on October 6, Glendale, AZ on October 10, Houston on October 13, Dallas on October 14, Newark, NJ on October 18 & 19, and Chicago on 22. ‘MORE TO COME’ on the official tour poster hints at possibilities of additional dates and venues. 

TOUR DATES AND VENUES: 

Sat July 29 & Sun July 30 – Seoul, Korea - KSPO Dome

Sat Sept 2 & Sun Sept 3 – Osaka, Japan – Kyocera Dome Osaka

Wed Sept 13 & Thur Sept 14 – Tokyo, Japan – Tokyo Dome

Fri Oct 6 – Los Angeles, CA – Dignity Health Sports Park 

Tue Oct 10 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

Fri Oct 13 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sat Oct 14 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Wed Oct 18 & Thur Oct 19 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Sun Oct 22 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Less than three years since debut, ENHYPEN will be performing at Japan’s Tokyo Dome and returning to Kyocera Dome Osaka. They are also set to perform at Dignity Health Sports Park, home to MLS’ LA Galaxy, to host their first stadium concert as part of the U.S. leg. During their ‘MANIFESTO’ tour, the septet performed at Kyocera Dome Osaka in January this year and set a new record for hosting a solo dome concert in the shortest time span since debut among post-2019 debut K-pop groups. Their expansion into Tokyo Dome for the ‘FATE’ tour is a testament to their undeniable global influence.

ENHYPEN released their 4th Mini Album DARK BLOOD on May 22. Within a week of release, the album sold over 1.3M copies, becoming the powerhouse band’s third million-seller album following DIMENSION : DILEMMA (October 2021) and MANIFESTO : DAY 1 (July 2022). Watch the newly released music video for “Bite Me” from the album HERE

About ENHYPEN:

ENHYPEN is the first boyband created by BELIFT LAB, consisting of members JUNGWON, HEESEUNG, JAY, JAKE, SUNGHOON, SUNOO, and NI-KI. Inspired by the ‘hyphen(-)’ that connects one word to another, ENHYPEN means that seven different boys connect to discover one another and grow together.

Upon their official debut in November 2020, ENHYPEN broke out into the global K-pop scene and began smashing from day one with 1st Mini Album BORDER : DAY ONE achieving the biggest first week sales for a single album among K-pop groups to debut the same year.

Less than two years later, the powerhouse of K-pop came to possess two “Million-Seller'' albums in the shortest period of time (since debut) in K-pop history with 1st Studio Album DIMENSION : DILEMMA (released in October 2021) and 3rd Mini Album MANIFESTO : DAY 1 (July 2022), which both debuted on the Billlboard 200 at No. 11 and No. 6, respectively.

In September 2022, the band embarked on their first world tour ‘MANIFESTO’, headlining arenas in 12 cities across the globe for 22 shows. Armed with authentic stories in their music and multi-talented presence on stage, ENHYPEN continue to capture the attention of viewers worldwide while performing on global shows like MTV Fresh Out Live and The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Photo Courtesy of BELIFT LAB



