Musical BENJAMIN BUTTON Will Premiere In Korea

The Korean original musical "Benjamin Button," based on F. Scott Fitzgerald's novel, will premiere at the Sejong M Theater on May 11, 2024. The musical "Benjamin Button" is set to be splendidly reborn by EMK after being selected for CJ Cultural Foundation 'Stage Up' in 2021. As the original story received much love through its adaptation into a movie, the musical is expected to resonate with audiences worldwide.

Set against the backdrop of the Jazz Age, the musical will offer a glimpse into the joy and love of life, sadness of loss, universal human experience transcending time and age, through the life of Benjamin Button, who grows younger as he ages.

"Benjamin Button" which has swiftly clinched the top spot in ticket sales immediately after opening, with some performances selling out in a short time despite being in its premiere stage, is anticipated for its synergistic collaboration between acclaimed playwright and director Cho Kwang Hwa and rising composer Lee Na Oh, who is poised to lead the Korean musical scene with emotive music.

This production is expected to dazzle audiences with a rich visual spectacle and a fresh stage setup for audiences including its innovative use of box objet on stage, designed by Jung Seung Ho which creates an immersive journey into Benjamin's extraordinary life, and 'puppets' produced by objet artist Moon Soo Ho which will portray Benjamin Button's age reversal.

Benjamin Button, who is born as an elderly man and grows progressively younger, and devotes his life to pursuing his love, with the conviction that the sweet spot Mama told him is Blue, will be played not only by Kim Jae Beom and Kim Seong Sik but also by Shim Chang Min, who debuted in 2003 as a member of the K-pop group TVXQ, leading as a global idol for 21 years, and finally making his debut as a musical actor. Joining Benjamin Button on stage as the jazz club singer Blue, are Kim Sohyang, Park Eun Mi, and Lee Arumsoul. Together, the seven actors will delve more effectively into Benjamin Button's life through the new stage crafted alongside the 'puppets', conveying life messages through his journey.

Particularly noteworthy is the involvement of EMK Musical Company, which has produced well-made original musicals such as "Mata Hari," "The Man Who Laughs," "Xcalibur," "Beethoven: Beethoven Secret", "Frida" etc and it boosts expectations for the completeness of the production. EMK aims not only to broaden the diversity of the domestic continuous international expansion.

The musical "Benjamin Button" will run from its opening on May 11th to June 30th at the Sejong M Theater in Seoul.

