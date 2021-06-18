Ena Fay Returns With New Album 'I Can Feel It, Too'

Emerging Irish-German singer-songwriter Ena Fay returns to reveal her latest heartwarming musical project, the 'I Can Feel It, Too' EP, which features the brand new focus track, 'How Can I'. Lyrically impassioned and sonically inviting, 'I Can Feel It, Too' perfectly captures Ena Fay's iconic vocals, theatrical nature and love for classical instrumentation.

Sure to maintain her success, this release follows on from Fay's previous singles 'August' and 'Tie My Hands,' released in 2020, alongside the emotive, love inducing ballad 'Because I Care' which was unveiled in March of this year. All three of the songs appear on the six-track EP, which also includes two new singles and a spoken-word interlude.

"The truth is, we all know how it feels to be confused, unfulfilled, or to keep wanting more. For myself as a person, I have found out that it is so much better to speak about how you feel rather than trying to figure it all out by yourself. Also the positive feelings, of course. This is what I am promoting with my new EP 'I Can Feel It, Too'. As they say - sharing is caring. Not just for the other, but also for yourself. We find ourselves living more passionately." - Ena Fay

Classically composed, sincerely written and passionately performed, 'I Can Feel It, Too' is an incredible body of work from Ena Fay and a clear indicator of her growth and evolution as both a songwriter and vocalist. Boasting a serene, and almost haunting sonic atmosphere throughout the project, 'I Can Feel It, Too' is consistent with Ena Fay's catalogue of ethereal and otherworldly songs which are purposely constructed in order for her vocals and intimate, emotion-filled lyricism to shine through as the primary focus.

Listen to Ena Fay's EP 'I Can Feel It, Too' here.