Emo Punk's CLIFFDIVER Share New LP, 'Exercise Your Demons'
The nine-track album was recorded by Seth Henderson and mastered by Will Yip.
The emo punk band, CLIFFDIVER, have officially released their new album Exercise Your Demons today via SideOneDummy Records. Recorded by Seth Henderson and mastered by Will Yip, the nine tracks encapsulate the band's talent, perseverance, and head on approach to life that will leave any listener feeling a strong camaraderie to the Tulsa born and bred band members.
Listen to Exercise Your Demons now at this link: www.cliffdiverok.com/exerciseyourdemons. The band also released the new music video for the track "Who Let the Hawgz Out", which was directed by Bobby Ross and edited by Bobby Ross and Benjamin Lieber, can be seen here: https://youtu.be/ZQsuR-wZfsE
Previously released singles and music videos for the tracks "New Vegas Bomb ft. Skatune Network" and "IKEA Strikes Back" are out now as well and can be found on some of Spotify's top rock playlists like Fresh Finds, All New Punk and Skatepark Punks. With "New Vegas Bomb", the band charged through the gates with what Brooklyn Vegan called "spit shined pop punk". The "IKEA Strikes Back" music video follows CLIFFDIVER on their epic journey to the Battle of the Bands competition in Gas City, Indiana where they are overthrown by one of the 90's biggest boy band pop rock sensations, and creators of the multi-platinum track, "MMMbop". But if anyone's going to overthrow CLIFFDIVER, at least it's Hanson.
CLIFFDIVER, - lead vocalists Joey Duffy and Briana Wright, guitarists/vocalists Matt Ehler and Gilbert Erickson, bassist Tyler Rogers, saxophonist Dony Nickles and drummer Eliot Cooper, have made a name for themselves in their hometown of Tulsa, OK, with stadiums and venues around city celebrating their recent record label deal with congratulatory marquees.
The band is unflinching when it comes to addressing mental health issues, which is a huge theme spread across the entire album. Both Duffy and Wright have survived suicide attempts in the past, and they want this record to offer hope and strength - if not a literal lifeline - to anyone who hears it. It is, by its very existence, a testament to what happens if you don't let your demons win.
"We definitely haven't painted ourselves into a corner musically," says Wright, "but we also wanted to establish that we're an authority on emo - especially for me, from a representative standpoint." That representation is at the heart of CLIFFDIVER's identity, matched only by the band's intentionality. Already known on the Tulsa scene as a soul singer, Wright was asked to join CLIFFDIVER permanently after featuring on 2020's single "Gas City". One of many reasons for that decision is what her joining the band signified. They realized they could plug a representational gap.
"I'm going to be okay because I've decided I'm going to be okay," continues Wright. "It's resilience - and if you own your s, it's painful, but no-one can take that from you. That's why the record's called Exercise Your Demons, because while you may not be able to exorcise them and get them out of your life, you can train them and get them under control."
Stream and buy the album here: www.cliffdiverok.com/exerciseyourdemons
A profound exploration of grief that takes place over a hedonistic weekend, the concept of Exercise Your Demons was initially inspired by a recurring nightmare Duffy had in which an ex-fiancée of his who had taken her life was trying to convince him to do the same.
"Because we have this talented group of musicians around us," says Duffy, "we're able to trick people into talking about their mental health without them at first noticing what we're doing. And I get to show my son that, no matter how life kicks the s out of you to where you think there's no hope, there is a 'but', there is hope and redemption, even for a burnt-out, used-up party kid like me. I'm looking forward to a future that I'm building that wouldn't be here were it not for CLIFFDIVER."
The band will headline an upcoming US tour with support from Carpool and Goalkeeper on select dates. Shows kick off next month on May 27 at The Vanguard in Tulsa, OK.
CLIFFDIVER was also recently announced support for Bowling For Soup and Less Than Jake on the upcoming Back For The Attack Tour.
Tickets for all upcoming show dates are on sale now and can be found here: https://cliffdiverok.com/home#shows
CLIFFDIVER - Upcoming Tour Dates
* with Carpool
+ with Goalkeeper
May 27 - Tulsa, OK - The Vanguard*
May 28 - St. Louis, MO - The Sinkhole*
May 29 - Morgantown, KY - One27 Main*
May 30 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade*
June 1 - Washington, DC - DC9*
June 3 - Philadelphia, PA - PhilaMOCA*
June 4 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium (New Found Glory - 20 Years of Sticks and Stones Fest)
June 5 - Brooklyn, NY - The Broadway*
June 7 - Middletown, CT - Rednawa*
June 10 - Wilkes-Barre, PA - Karl Hall*
June 11 - Rochester, NY - The Bug Jar*
June 13 - Pittsburgh, PA - Black Forge
June 14 - Newport, NY - Southgate Revival+
June 15 - Nashville, TN - The Basement+
June 17 - Lawrence, KS - Replay Lounge +
June 18 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street+
w/ Bowling For Soup, Less Than Jake, and Doll Skin
July 21 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution
July 22 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
July 23 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues
July 24 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead
July 25 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
July 27 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
July 30 - Buda, TX - Pop Punk's Not Dead Fest
July 31 - Deep Ellum, TX - The Factory
Aug 2 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre
Aug 4 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto
Aug 5 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee
Aug 6 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl
