Emo Punk's CLIFFDIVER Share New LP, 'Exercise Your Demons'

The emo punk band, CLIFFDIVER, have officially released their new album Exercise Your Demons today via SideOneDummy Records. Recorded by Seth Henderson and mastered by Will Yip, the nine tracks encapsulate the band's talent, perseverance, and head on approach to life that will leave any listener feeling a strong camaraderie to the Tulsa born and bred band members.

Listen to Exercise Your Demons now at this link: www.cliffdiverok.com/exerciseyourdemons. The band also released the new music video for the track "Who Let the Hawgz Out", which was directed by Bobby Ross and edited by Bobby Ross and Benjamin Lieber, can be seen here: https://youtu.be/ZQsuR-wZfsE

Previously released singles and music videos for the tracks "New Vegas Bomb ft. Skatune Network" and "IKEA Strikes Back" are out now as well and can be found on some of Spotify's top rock playlists like Fresh Finds, All New Punk and Skatepark Punks. With "New Vegas Bomb", the band charged through the gates with what Brooklyn Vegan called "spit shined pop punk". The "IKEA Strikes Back" music video follows CLIFFDIVER on their epic journey to the Battle of the Bands competition in Gas City, Indiana where they are overthrown by one of the 90's biggest boy band pop rock sensations, and creators of the multi-platinum track, "MMMbop". But if anyone's going to overthrow CLIFFDIVER, at least it's Hanson.

CLIFFDIVER, - lead vocalists Joey Duffy and Briana Wright, guitarists/vocalists Matt Ehler and Gilbert Erickson, bassist Tyler Rogers, saxophonist Dony Nickles and drummer Eliot Cooper, have made a name for themselves in their hometown of Tulsa, OK, with stadiums and venues around city celebrating their recent record label deal with congratulatory marquees.

The band is unflinching when it comes to addressing mental health issues, which is a huge theme spread across the entire album. Both Duffy and Wright have survived suicide attempts in the past, and they want this record to offer hope and strength - if not a literal lifeline - to anyone who hears it. It is, by its very existence, a testament to what happens if you don't let your demons win.

"We definitely haven't painted ourselves into a corner musically," says Wright, "but we also wanted to establish that we're an authority on emo - especially for me, from a representative standpoint." That representation is at the heart of CLIFFDIVER's identity, matched only by the band's intentionality. Already known on the Tulsa scene as a soul singer, Wright was asked to join CLIFFDIVER permanently after featuring on 2020's single "Gas City". One of many reasons for that decision is what her joining the band signified. They realized they could plug a representational gap.

"I'm going to be okay because I've decided I'm going to be okay," continues Wright. "It's resilience - and if you own your s, it's painful, but no-one can take that from you. That's why the record's called Exercise Your Demons, because while you may not be able to exorcise them and get them out of your life, you can train them and get them under control."

