Emmalee Rainbow to Release CAFÉ SOCIETY EP on Boo, Forever Records

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Los Angeles–based singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and professional chef Emmalee Rainbow has announced her second EP, Café Society, out October 27 on Boo, Forever Records. The EP brings Rainbow's love of music, film, food, and culture together within one richly imagined world.

She is also sharing her single 'Line?' a song about secret desire and the agony of wanting something out of reach. It's dramatic, intimate, sultry, and a little tortured. 'Line?' ultimately spirals into something huge and emotionally explosive. A collision of desire, grit and glamour that captures the world of Café Society.

The EP also features the single 'I've Had Some Wine,' which was released earlier this year. Written in the Notes app on her 21st birthday in Las Vegas, the song captures the familiar but strange tension between ambition and the monotony of everyday life. As Emmalee says: 'Vegas, oddly enough, really inspired me for this song. The idea that we only get one life is such a cliché, but I feel like all of us are longing for an experience that doesn't exist. Vegas represents that perfectly for me.'

The result is a track that erupts with the momentum of the final scene of an epic blockbuster. It's a slow-building anthem that swells into cinematic, all-consuming yearning.

'Café Society is a love letter to the in-between moments,' says Rainbow. 'It's about turning necessity into ritual and elevating the grind. If the world won't give you luxury, you make it yourself, with grit, hunger and beauty in the mundane.'

The EP's centerpiece, 'Line?,' transforms private longing into something increasingly urgent and expansive. ''Line?' is about secret desire and the agony of wanting something out of reach,' Rainbow explains. 'It's dramatic, intimate, sultry and a little tortured. It ultimately spirals into something huge and emotionally explosive; a collision of desire, grit and glamour that captures the world of Café Society.'

Following her independently released debut EP, Origin, in 2022, Café Society marks the first release through Rainbow's new independent label, Boo, Forever Records. The EP was self-produced by Rainbow alongside bandmate and label co-owner Ryan Dwyer, featuring bandmate Drew Aron (Supergloom), with appearances by Maxx Morando (Miley Cyrus, Liily) and Nik Freitas (Conor Oberst, The Shins, Grandaddy), mixed by Wally Gagel (Best Coast, Superchunk, Family of the Year). It will be available on all streaming platforms and as a limited-run 12-inch vinyl release.

About Emmalee Rainbow

Emmalee Rainbow is a Los Angeles–based singer-songwriter and professional chef whose cinematic indie-rock sound is shaped by her love of music, film, food and bringing people together. A lifelong performer, she appeared in Modern Family, NCIS and Lifetime's Man vs. Child: Chef Showdown before turning her focus to music. She independently released Origin in 2022, followed by the Buzz Bands LA–featured single 'I've Had Some Wine' in January 2026.

Café Society Tracklist

1. Line?

2. Dying On the Pass

3. IDK

4. I've Had Some Wine

Photo Credit: Molly Jackson



Photo Credit: Molly Jackson

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