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Gustavo Dudamel Makes NY Phil Debut at Radio City

The historic debut featured performances by Lizzo and St. Vincent, with host Liev Schreiber opening the orchestra's season.

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Gustavo Dudamel Makes NY Phil Debut at Radio City

Gustavo Dudamel officially took the stage as the New York Philharmonic's new Music & Artistic Director Thursday night, in a one night only concert at Radio City Music Hall marking the opening of the orchestra's season, and his historic status as the first Latin American to lead the nearly 200 year old institution.

Host Liev Schreiber opened with a warm, comedic ode to nyc and Dudamel.

St. Vincent brought a haunting, cinematic energy to 'Smoking Section' before segueing into 'New York' to welcome Dudamel to his new home. Tony winner Aaron Tveit and Grammy winner Joaquina also joined the bill.

Lizzo closed out the night both singing and playing flute on hits like 'Cuz I Love You' and 'Truth Hurts' with full orchestral backing.

Dudamel has long made it his mission to widen classical music's audience and bring in younger listeners, recently bringing his orchestras to Coachella and the Hollywood Bowl alongside pop artists. Radio City made clear that mission will carry into his New York tenure too.

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